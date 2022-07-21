ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Lake, CO

Fishing with Bernie

skyhinews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fishing on Grand Lake remains steady through the “dog days” of summer. We are definitely seeing all species of fish slide off a bit deeper as the surface temp continues to rise. With the afternoon showers, and a little bit of wind and the current coming in, surface temps spike...

www.skyhinews.com

skyhinews.com

Guest column: Dragon boat races bring laughs, boost nonprofits

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: my favorite Grand County event is the Dragon Boat Fundraising Race in Grand Lake. The setting is majestic. Early in the morning, we arrive with the spirits of Grand Lake clinging to the waters and readying for the skies, gently veiling Mount Baldy and the surroundings. The misty morning sets the stage for Tim Hodsdon, the father of this event, and the cast of many who are busily setting up tents, coffee donated from Blue Water Bakery and the actual professional dragon boat team. The Phantom Dragons, who have driven up from Denver with our mighty vessels for the fierce but fun competition are in charge of the races. Thank goodness. Let the fun begin!
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

High water temperatures close Yampa River, end tubing season

People were lined up outside of Steamboat’s Backdoor Sports to rent tubes Monday morning, July 18, 2022, and inside longtime owner Peter Van De Carr was on the phone taking names and numbers from customers hoping to reserve their spot on the Yampa River later in the week. However,...
YAMPA, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand Lake Fire receives Helping Heroes donation

On July 13, Grand Lake Fire Protection District was honored as a recipient of the Country Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Members of Country Financial’s South Denver agency, Mary Leeds and Kyle Mraz, recently presented a $1,500 donation to the Fire District. They will use the funds to support their firefighter fitness program.
GRAND LAKE, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County commissioners announce new, higher fines for first-time fire starters

On June 20, two juveniles were arrested after allegedly starting a small wildfire in Kremmling behind the building that houses the elementary and middle school. The boys were caught on camera in the area where the fire began, and officials determined a homemade bottle rocket sparked the blaze. Kremmling Fire, Kremmling Police Department, EMS and the Sheriff’s Office contained and extinguished the fire, which didn’t spread.
GRAND COUNTY, CO

