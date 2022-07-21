Fishing with Bernie

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: my favorite Grand County event is the Dragon Boat Fundraising Race in Grand Lake. The setting is majestic. Early in the morning, we arrive with the spirits of Grand Lake clinging to the waters and readying for the skies, gently veiling Mount Baldy and the surroundings. The misty morning sets the stage for Tim Hodsdon, the father of this event, and the cast of many who are busily setting up tents, coffee donated from Blue Water Bakery and the actual professional dragon boat team. The Phantom Dragons, who have driven up from Denver with our mighty vessels for the fierce but fun competition are in charge of the races. Thank goodness. Let the fun begin!

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO