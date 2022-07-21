ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proctor's Garden: How to get rid of pesky Japanese beetles

DENVER, Colorado — Japanese beetles have become a scourge upon many gardens in the metro area. To combat them, it's important to understand their life cycle. In summer and fall, the beetles mate and lay eggs in lawns. They hatch and the grubs feed on the roots of turf grass. They...

9NEWS

It's so hot outside, even the squirrels are 'splooting'

DENVER — As hot temps soar, squirrels are surprising people with how they're trying to keep cool. "Squirrel splooting" describes the odd behavior of squirrels stretching out on top of cool surfaces, like concrete or grass in the shade, to chill out in hot temperatures. But, "splooting" isn't an...
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Melissa Strong opens The Bird’s Nest in Estes Park

On Thursday, July 21, Bird & Jim owner Melissa Strong celebrated the grand opening of her new establishment, The Bird’s Nest. According to Strong, the multi-purpose business serving as a café, bakery, pizza shop and event space was initially brought to life thanks to Bird & Jim. Shortly...
ESTES PARK, CO
Brittany Anas

Make this refreshing two-ingredient cocktail with your Palisade peaches

Pair iichiko Shochu and peach juice for a perfect summer sipper.Brittany Anas. (Denver, Colo) Last Friday afternoon, I got a delightfully creative out-of-office reply from a colleague: She provided a two-ingredient cocktail recipe to sync up with peach season. (Worth noting: I'm a writer who works mainly in the food and travel space—there’s lots of room for fun in our e-mail signatures!)
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado man hiking 486 miles for his grandmother

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A 32-year-old house painter from Colorado Springs made it his mission this summer to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and funds to find a cure. Allan Harper is also a long-distance hiker and is making the 486-mile trek from Denver to Durango along the Colorado Trail as part of his fundraising effort with the Alzheimer’s Association.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
9NEWS

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival returns to Sloan's Lake

DENVER, Colorado — After two years of cancellations, the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival will resume this year on July 23 and 24. The annual event was started in 2001 by the nonprofit Colorado Dragon Boat. More than 40 teams will be racing this weekend. Dragon boat racing originated about...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Vince Bzdek: 'This is Pearl Harbor for the Colorado River'

What if Pearl Harbor happened and we didn’t do anything about it?. For the Colorado River, Pearl Harbor is happening now, and Colorado, for one, is saying "Not my problem." A 22-year-long drought has dropped water levels in reservoirs along the lifeblood of the West to record lows, prompting the federal Bureau of Land Reclamation in June to demand an emergency plan for massive usage cutbacks from the seven states along the river.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies Becomes Northern Colorado’s First Level I Trauma Center

Patients and Community Now have Access to the Highest Quality and Most Advanced Trauma Care North of Denver. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has designated UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) as a Level I Trauma Center, making it the first and only hospital in northern Colorado with the highest classification for adult trauma care.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Not as hot Sunday with chance for hail in t-storms

DENVER(CBS)- After another super hot day across Colorado Saturday with temperatures in the 90s and 100s afternoon thunderstorms and a passing cold front helped to cut the heat.The cold front pushed thru NE Colorado Saturday afternoon helping to lift a few of the thunderstorms early on. Some of those storms produced heavy rain across the Cameron Peak Burn Scar and Horsetooth Reservoir prompting a Flash Flood Warning. Sunday may start with a few light showers across the Denver metro area on Sunday morning.  The combination of the cooler air and monsoon moisture will help to get more slow moving thunderstorms over most of the state on Sunday.  Some of the storms over eastern parts of the state may be severe with the possibility of 1 inch diameter hail and/or 60 mph wind gusts.High temperatures over northeastern Colorado and the Denver urban corridor will be in the 80s with 90s in the southeast and western slope. Mountain temperatures will cool into the 70s.
DENVER, CO
