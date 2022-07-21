ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warrant issued for arrest of former Warren defense attorney

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warrant has been issued for the arrest of a once-prominent former Warren attorney who made headlines on both sides of the law. According to Warren Municipal Court Records, 64-year-old Maridee Costanzo failed to answer a summons to appear before a judge Tuesday to...

www.wfmj.com

