17-year-old dead after shooting at northeast Columbia apartment complex

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A 34-year-old woman who was shot during the incident at an Ermine Road business Tuesday night is in stable condition, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say the woman's medical team told detectives she is in stable condition after surgery last night. Based...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident involving four vehicles, and a driver accused of speeding and driving recklessly around 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to RCSD, a deputy working on Summit Parkway spotted a driver speeding and “driving recklessly,” which prompted the deputy...
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — One person has been found dead after fire consumed a house in Saluda County, South Carolina. The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Saluda County Fire Service responded to a call of a structure fire with entrapment on John J. Rushton Road, about eight miles north of the town of Saluda.
The Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) arrested two individuals in connection to a fire Sunday morning that left one man dead. According to RCSD, Jennifer Clifton and Leroy Chambers were arrested and charged with 1st-degree arson. They were both booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Columbia-Richland Fire Department...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said Wednesday a man is in custody facing drug and firearm charges from multiple shootings. Investigators said Davis has been involved in multiple shootings in the areas around Monticello St. He is charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons Unlawful, and Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County deputies are conducting an investigation into the death of a person at Shull Landscaping on Ermine Road. Detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. Officials say the body was found inside the business. Currently, deputies say it is an isolated...
COLUMBIA — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two people at a West Columbia-area home. Crime scene investigators are collecting potential evidence and detectives are questioning neighbors as well as other people who may have information related to the case. The two people, who...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg man has been charged after a shooting on Tuesday that left his 14-year-old son dead and his wife hospitalized, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they were called to a Kemmerlin Road home just before 6 p.m. on Monday in reference...
When she was three years old, Silene Eaddy went to live with a foster family. When she turned five, Brenda McCoy and her husband adopted Silene, and Silene had two siblings, Eugene and Destiny. Silene, who family and friends call Erica, was active in the ROTC program and was interested in art, music, and writing. Silene was a well-dressed 15-year-old who always kept her hair done. While in high school, her adoptive father passed away due to a heart attack, and Silene began acting out. Silene was a student at Alston-Wilkes Youth Services School after being referred there from Dreher High School. Silene “oozed confidence” her neighbor, Yamilka Deliz told The State News.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher positively identified two individuals who died after single vehicle accidents on Augusta Road/Hwy1 that occurred roughly two hours apart in separate incidents. According to Fisher, Giovani Maya Garcia, 21, of Gilbert, was driving a car southbound on Augusta Highway and Calks Ferry Road Sunday morning...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg County man accused of killing his teenage son and shooting his wife appeared in court for the first time since his arrest. Andre Greene, 46, made a brief appearance Wednesday during a virtual hearing at the courtroom at the Orangeburg County jail. The magistrate...
COLUMBIA, SC — Two people are in jail after Columbia Fire officials say they found a man dead inside a burning home. “He was our dad. Dad of many children, uncle, cousin, friend to many," explained Tracy Abney. Tracy Abney is remembering his father Willie Kelly – the 67-year-...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A driver who had just left an optometrist appointment caused a three-car crash, according to the Lexington Police Department. Police say the collision had an outbound lane of West Main Street at Columbia Avenue closed. The at-fault driver, whose eyes were dilated, rear-ended a car...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Forest Acres Police Department are investigating an incident where a Forest Acres police officer was shot at several times. The shooting happened early Monday morning when the officer saw a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood off Decker Boulevard....
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia house fire that claimed the life of Willie L. Kelly has been ruled arson, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Officials say the Richland Fire Marshal's Office has determined that Sunday morning's fire on Sands Street was intentionally set. Investigators determined that the...
