Hutchinson, KS

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall supporting Value Them Both amendment

 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Dr. Roger Marshall, a long-time Great Bend obstetrician before he got into politics, knows how he is going to vote on the Value Them Both amendment August 2. "My entire life has been fighting for the health and well-being of moms and...

