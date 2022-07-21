ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.J. Reader Calls Out Madden

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago
CINCINNATI — D.J. Reader just made his feelings known about the team behind the Madden football video game. The Bengals' star defensive lineman called out the game on Twitter Thursday morning.

Overall defensive line rankings aren't available as of this writing, but the game did leave Reader out of the top 10 strongest and toughest defensive linemen.

