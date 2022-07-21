Michelle Obama Reveals Details About Her New Book

Photo : Getty Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama is releasing a new book following the global success of her first memoir "Becoming," ABC News reports.

On Thursday (July 21), Obama announced that her second book "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" is coming this fall via video message.

The new book was inspired by the hardships that the nation has collectively faced over the past several years, including the coronavirus pandemic, the January 6 insurrection, and a "rising tide of hate and bigotry," Obama said.

"It’s often left me feeling out of balance. I’ve felt vulnerable and yes, at times, I’ve felt afraid," she continued.

The former first lady added that "uncertain times" prompted her to ask herself and others, "How do we overcome our fears? How can we channel our frustration into something positive? And how do we rekindle that flame that’s inside each of us?"

The answers to those questions from loved ones and people across the country make up the helpful "collection of stories and practices" included in the new book, Obama said.

"I think of it as kind of a toolbox, a collection of some of the perspectives and practices I’ve gathered over the years to help keep me centered even during times of high anxiety and stress," the "Becoming" author said of the upcoming book. "And my hope is that we can equip ourselves with new tools and attitudes so that, together, maybe we’ll be a little steadier, with the understanding that none of us has to go through this alone."

Obama's book is set to be released on November 15 in 14 languages and 27 countries, according to her publisher Penguin Random House.

In "The Light We Carry," Obama "details her most valuable practices, like 'starting kind,' 'going high,' and assembling a 'kitchen table' of trusted friends and mentors. With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness," per the publisher.

