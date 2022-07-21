ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Michelle Obama Reveals Details About Her New Book

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pm580_0gngrHfe00
Photo : Getty Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama is releasing a new book following the global success of her first memoir "Becoming," ABC News reports.

On Thursday (July 21), Obama announced that her second book "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" is coming this fall via video message.

The new book was inspired by the hardships that the nation has collectively faced over the past several years, including the coronavirus pandemic, the January 6 insurrection, and a "rising tide of hate and bigotry," Obama said.

"It’s often left me feeling out of balance. I’ve felt vulnerable and yes, at times, I’ve felt afraid," she continued.

The former first lady added that "uncertain times" prompted her to ask herself and others, "How do we overcome our fears? How can we channel our frustration into something positive? And how do we rekindle that flame that’s inside each of us?"

The answers to those questions from loved ones and people across the country make up the helpful "collection of stories and practices" included in the new book, Obama said.

"I think of it as kind of a toolbox, a collection of some of the perspectives and practices I’ve gathered over the years to help keep me centered even during times of high anxiety and stress," the "Becoming" author said of the upcoming book. "And my hope is that we can equip ourselves with new tools and attitudes so that, together, maybe we’ll be a little steadier, with the understanding that none of us has to go through this alone."

Obama's book is set to be released on November 15 in 14 languages and 27 countries, according to her publisher Penguin Random House.

In "The Light We Carry," Obama "details her most valuable practices, like 'starting kind,' 'going high,' and assembling a 'kitchen table' of trusted friends and mentors. With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness," per the publisher.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 2

Related
GMA

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrate Malia Obama's 24th birthday

Former first lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram Monday to not only say "Happy Fourth of July" to her followers but to also celebrate her daughter, who turned 24 years old. Her Instagram post features an adorable throwback photo of her and Malia when she was a baby. "Happy birthday,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Michelle Obama, Barack Obama Eager To Prove They're The Queen And King Of Hollywood? Sussex Pair Reportedly Outshined By Ex-FLOTUS And Ex-POTUS

The cutbacks at Netflix amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have touched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s animated series titled Pearl was scrapped, making it the third animated children’s project to be axed before its debut at the American streaming giant. Previous reports...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc News
Benzinga

69-Year-Old Putin Is Having A Baby Girl, But He's Not Happy About It: Report

In the midst of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Valdimir Putin’s girlfriend, former champion Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, is reportedly pregnant. What Happened: The New York Post is reporting that Kabaeva is expecting a baby girl. Which would be the fifth rumored child for the pair, as previous reports say they already have two boys and twin girls.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheWrap

Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)

The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton

Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy