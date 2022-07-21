ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man killed in west Baltimore just before midnight

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore just...

foxbaltimore.com

foxbaltimore.com

Four victims injured in separate East Baltimore shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four victims were hospitalized, one a 17-year-old boy, Saturday after separate shootings in East Baltimore. According to police, just after 9:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting near Greenmount Avenue. Once on scene, officers were able to locate a crime scene but no sign...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

27-year-old struck by gunfire in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was struck by gunfire in south Baltimore, Saturday evening. At around 7:47 p.m., officers were sent to a shot spotter alert in the 1300 block of W. Pratt Street. Upon arrival and with the help of a helicopter, officers were able to find a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

21-Year-old man injured in west Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday, a man was struck by gunfire in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood in west Baltimore. On July 22, 2022, at around 6:03 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Man Found Dead, Slumped Over Sitting on Curb, Shot

BALTIMORE, MD – Police were called on the report of a man slumped over sitting on a curb in the area of 3400 7th Street this morning at around 1:47 am. “Upon arrival, the officers located an unidentified male who was sitting on the curb, slumped over. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Baltimore Police Department reported. “Baltimore City medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

3 teenagers among as many as 6 shot overnight in Baltimore

Three teenagers were among as many as six people shot overnight in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 11:15 p.m. Friday to a hospital, where a 29-year-old man went for a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police said he was walking in the area of York Road at East 39th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fire burns in two-story building in fells point

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Baltimore City Fire Department fought a fire inside a two-story building in Fells Point. Fire crews arrived with fire showing from the roofline of the building. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violent start to the weekend in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A wave of violence is rocking Baltimore City. In the past 24 hours at least a dozen people have been shot and two of them were killed. It was just last night that Baltimore reached the gruesome milestone of 200 homicides, when a 52-year-old man was shot in Northeast Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches grim milestone, eclipses 200 murders in 2022

We're just over half way through the year and Baltimore has now reached 200 murders.Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Policy institute joined us to weigh in on the city's crime. Kennedy also talked about the state's attorney's office role in fighting city crime. As the primary has essential concluded the discussion was about Ivan Bates and what he brings as far as he crime fighting strategies and what he plans to do when it comes to prosecuting offenders of lower level crimes. Kennedy also addressed the five year crime plan by Mayor Scott and talked about targeting repeat offenders due to their history and what events follow their release from prison. There was a sizeable gap between Ivan Bates and Marylin Mosby and Kennedy believes the citizens are looking for a change and are searching for results in efforts in reduce violence in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'This is a horrible loss of life': 21-year-old man fatally shot in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Essex. Baltimore County police are now investigating the shooting as the family is asking for answers. "This is a horrible loss of life. A young man who was at the beginning of his life," said Joyner's attorney Larry Greenberg.
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore nears 200 homicides with more than five months left in 2022

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There have been at least 20 homicides so far this July as the City nears 200 homicides so far this year. The latest homicide happened in the western district on July 21. Investigators found a man shot to death on Winchester Drive. BPD has not yet released a believed motive or any suspect information.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Court documents: Baltimore County woman shot husband in D.C. hotel

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County woman is being held in Washington D.C. after allegedly shooting her husband and causing a standoff at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the District.According to an arrest affidavit filed in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia, officers said Shanteari Weems allegedly shot her husband and threatened to shoot herself. He is recovering.Weems alleged to police that her husband is "a child molester," telling officers children at her daycare business alerted her to the alleged molestation, according to the affidavit.Property records show her as the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center in Owings Mills. Baltimore County Police told WJZ the daycare center is closed as their investigation continues.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

79-year-old man, 31-year-old man wounded in separate Baltimore shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were shot Wednesday night in separate incidents in Baltimore, city police said. Around 8 p.m., police were called to the unit block of York Court on the edge of North Baltimore's Pen Lucy section after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the calf.
BALTIMORE, MD

