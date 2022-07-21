Stay Stylish and Safe With Motorcycle Jackets From RevZilla

Save up to 50 percent on Alpinestars, Dainese, Roland Sands, and Klim.

The Drive - Robert Bacon

I hope you’re hitting all the roads in a good summer jacket, as we’re already halfway through the season. Today, I paid special attention to three-season and waterproof motorcycle jackets, so you'll be prepared when the weather changes. There are some great offers because most of these jackets are out of season, but they won’t be for much longer. Don’t wait around.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

.

Alpinestars Gunner v2 WP Jacket for $199.96 (44 percent off)

Alpinestars Stella T-GP Plus R v3 Jacket for $199.99 (26 percent off)

Alpinestars Valparaiso v3 Drystar Jacket for $349.97 (30 percent off)

Alpinestars Andes Pro Drystar Jacket for Tech Air Street for $399.99 (27 percent off)

Dainese Sauris D-Dry Jacket for $314.97 (30 percent off)

Dainese HF 3 Jacket for $299.95 (50 percent off)

Dainese Intrepida Perforated Jacket for $559.96 (20 percent off)

Dainese Racing 3D Air Perforated Jacket for $779.97 (40 percent off)

First Manufacturing Top Performer Jacket for $263.99 to $293.99 (up to 20 percent off)

Roland Sands Jagger Jacket for $330 (40 percent off)

Roland Sands Maven Women's Leather Jacket for $348 (40 percent off)

Klim Kodiak Jacket for $719.99 (28 percent off)

Klim Adventure Rally Air Jacket for $89.99 (31 percent off)

Klim Avalon Women's Jacket for $279.99 (20 percent off)

Firstgear Kilimanjaro Women's Jacket for $293.95 (30 percent off)

Let us know what jacket you’re rocking in the comments section.