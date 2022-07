Hines, Or (Released by the City of Hines)-The City of Hines wants to help you stay cool and beat the heat!. Next week (July 25th-28th) we will be turning on the sprinklers in the main park and the pavilion park from 1 to 2:30 pm for anyone that wants to run through them and get wet.

HINES, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO