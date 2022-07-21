ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As inflation soars, Penn State will roll out general salary increases

By Matt DiSanto
Centre Daily Times
 6 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated following action at Friday’s board of trustees meeting.

Most Penn State faculty and staff will likely receive a raise this year after university trustees recommended across-the-board pay bumps.

Penn State trustees voted 26-6 on Friday to approve a proposal that would create a 2.5% general salary increase for university employees. The pay bump, retroactive to July 1, will take effect beginning with employees’ August paychecks.

Friday’s action item paired salary increases with the university’s next tuition schedule and fee rates. Barry Fenchak, an alumni-elected trustee, voted against the motion but noted he would’ve supported pay raises if they were separated from tuition hikes, which he opposed.

“I will not be in favor of this tuition increase,” Fenchak said before the board’s roll call vote. “Unfortunately, that means I also will be voting against the salary increase, which I hate to do. But, they are coupled together.”

Self-supporting units, including Intercollegiate Athletics, Penn State Health and Auxiliary and Business Services, will fund their own salary increases for employees. Those departments are encouraged to use pay rates similar to those proposed by the board, Penn State said.

The university’s full board met at Penn State’s York campus on Friday to vote on the proposed raises. The trustees’ Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning voted on Thursday to recommend the wage increases.

“We are so thankful for the hard work and dedication of our employees, as everything we do as a University relies on their skills and expertise,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement on Thursday. “It is imperative that Penn State remains financially competitive for top talent, both in terms of retaining our current employees and attracting new ones. Even with the budget constraints we are facing, we want to support our employees by providing a salary increase for the greatest number of employees as resources would allow.”

During Thursday’s committee meeting, some university employees called for larger pay increases that would further counter rising inflation rates, which near 9%.

“We need a cost of living adjustment that keeps up with inflation,” said media studies professor Michelle Rodino-Colocino. “Otherwise, that 2.5% pay raise is actually a large pay cut.”

Penn State’s salary increase comes as trustees approved a 5% tuition hike for in-state undergraduate students and a 6% tuition bump for out-of-state/graduate students for the 2022-23 academic year. The tuition hikes, packaged as part of the university’s next operating budget, raise in-state students’ tuition rates for the second straight year.

Centre Daily Times

State College adjusts its mask policy for the new school year. Here’s what to know

State College Area School District is updating its health and safety plan to ease COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year. Under the new plan unveiled at the Monday night board meeting, masking will not be required, regardless of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level. That’s in contrast to the 2021-22 school year, during which masks were required indoors districtwide through March. The plan also required masks indoors if the county moved into the CDC’s high level, which happened briefly in late May.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily Times

‘Keep breathing.’ Watch State College police officers rescue a woman from a burning house

On March 18, 2021, State College police officers were first on the scene of a house fire, where they worked quickly to rescue the woman trapped inside. On Tuesday, five officers were named Law Enforcement Officers of the Year for their actions the day, some of which was captured from body camera footage worn by officer Dean Woodring. Following the award ceremony, the Centre County District Attorney’s Office released video showing the rescue for the first time.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily Times

New county program could cover car repair costs for residents. Check your eligibility

A new program in Centre County will pay for vehicle repair costs related to COVID-19. The program will pay for vehicle repairs not to exceed Kelley Blue Book value of the vehicle, for low-to-moderate income residents of Centre County, excluding those in the State College Borough. The need for assistance must be related to COVID-19, such as employment loss, loss of work hours or medical bills.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

