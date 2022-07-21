ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ciara Wore Boob-Forward Black Velvet and a New Bob to the ESPYs

By Kathleen Walsh
Glamour
Glamour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ciara, the one and only, arrived at this year's ESPYs in an extremely boob-forward dress by Sabina Bilenko Couture. Some may question the wisdom of wearing black velvet in the middle of July while temperatures are at historic highs across the globe, but Ciara can do what she likes. She's Ciara....

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
101.1. The Wiz

Yung Miami Slays In A $2,900 Saint Laurent Jumpsuit

Yung Miami’s style is everything and the rapper was recently spotted donning a Saint Laurent jumpsuit that we absolutely love!. Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the white, red and black $2,900 fit. The strapless, cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and featured a waist belt in the middle. She paired the look with black, closed toe heels and wore a bright red lip to match the top of the jumpsuit. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail with a middle part and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.
APPAREL
Glamour

Ariana Grande’s Blonde Hair Is Giving Us a Glimpse at Her Take on Glinda

It looks like Ariana Grande is getting into character. The Grammy-winning singer touched down in the U.K. to start rehearsals for her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked movie. Ari announced her involvement in the film, alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, back in November of last year, and fans have been gagging to get an update ever since. The live-action movie isn't set to be released until Christmas 2024, so we've got a while to wait, but to tide us over, Ari shared some teasers of her first days in the U.K., by posting pics of hot-air balloons and the scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz on her Instagram Stories a couple of days ago.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Shut Instagram Down In Matching Black And White Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while vacationing in Paris and they are serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in matching black and white ensembles that certainly broke the internet. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while rocking a look by Monot including a $575 white top and 4595 flare ankle split trousers which she paired with open toe shoes. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a Dior top and Tom Ford pants with Prada shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Watch Beyoncé’s First TikTok Featuring a Cardi B Cameo

Let me cut to the chase: Yes, Beyoncé has a TikTok account—but no, she hasn't posted any monologues to an iPhone camera, dance routines, or whatever it is Lizzo does on the app that makes her seem so relatable. Beyoncé's first TikTok, rather, is a mash-up of fan...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espys#Boob#Dolce Gabbana
WWD

Lindsey Vonn Wears Statement Backless Halter Gown on the ESPYS 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn shed her competitive winter-wear to attend the 2022 ESPYS on July 20 in Los Angeles. The 37-year-old Olympian walked the red carpet in a peach gown with statement-making details. Vonn wore a fitted halter dress with a draped neck, kick hem and mid-thigh slit at the back. The look featured a low V-shaped opening at the back with a bunched detailing. Vonn wore the dress with a pair of white stiletto sandals that were hidden under the floor-skimming hem.More from WWDHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Taraji P Henson Glitters in Double Slit Dress With Steel Neck Chain Strap & Disco Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P Henson arrived on the red carpet for the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in sparkling style. The “Empire” star twirled for the cameras, showing off the intense sparkle of her dress. The Tom Ford gown was covered in silver sparkles all set on gray fabric, the shimmer gleaming under the cameras flash. The dress had an asymmetrical top with a chain rope trailing up the shoulder like a strap, securing around her neck and down her back. The silver gown also had a slit running up the side, which helped show...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Wedding: Everything We Know

Jennifer Lopez—excuse me, Jennifer Affleck—is a married woman. And thankfully for me, a celebrity news editor, she's just shared all the details. After her Las Vegas nuptials with husband (!) Ben Affleck on Saturday, July 16, Lopez shared a sneak peek of the secret ceremony with readers of her “On the JLo” newsletter. Here’s everything we know so far:
LAS VEGAS, NV
POPSUGAR

See All of J Lo's Wedding Dresses Through the Years, on Screen and in Real Life

It hasn't been that long since they announced their buzzy second engagement in April 2022, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. Lopez broke the news in her newsletter, On the JLo, sharing that they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. For the occasion, Lopez wore two distinct white dresses, the first being a "dress from an old movie," as she wrote in the newsletter. Designed with a classic boatneck neckline and a boned bodice, the fitted number also featured a textured, floor-grazing maxi skirt. The 52-year-old superstar accessorized with a sparkly pair of studs and a diamond tennis bracelet, and her hair was styled into half-up bouncy waves. "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie, and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Lopez wrote. For her second wedding gown, the star opted for a glamorous Zuhair Murad style from the spring 2023 bridal collection that included a stunning fishtail train. With its off-shoulder sweetheart neckline, long lace sleeves, and corseted bodice, this bridal look is decidedly feminine and sultry. Another embellishment of note: her matching lace-trimmed veil.
TENNIS
Glamour

Simone Ashley Traded in Her Bridgerton Corset for a Cutout LBD at the Gray Man Premiere

Simone Ashley is trading in her Bridgerton corsets for some sexy cutouts. On July 13, Ashley arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of The Gray Man at TCL Chinese Theatre wearing a strappy black Mônot dress with cutouts along the abdomen, back, chest, and collar bones. Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray—who also put together Florence Pugh’s iconic sheer Barbiecore moment—had Ashley pair the look with black pumps, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and a watch by TAG Heuer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Makes a Case For Color in a Bright-Orange Blazer and Heels

Simone Biles is taking advantage of the season and stepping out in brightly hued ensembles for all her summer festivities. Most recently, the Olympian took to Instagram to post a pic with her friend Rachel Moore, in celebration of what looks to be the latter's engagement. While Moore stands in the middle in bridal white and another friend to her left is dressed in all black, Biles makes a clear case for wearing color — specifically, head-to-toe orange.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lupita Nyong’o Pops in Color-Blocked Dress and Platforms for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at Comic-Con 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o went bold at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 while promoting her upcoming film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” on Saturday. The Marvel movie, a sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther,” debuted its first trailer at the event with cast members including Nyong’o, Michaela Cole, Mabel Cadena, Danai Gurira and Tenoch Huerta. The Oscar-winning actress stepped out for the occasion in a flowing color-blocked dress. The gauzy number featured rounded sleeves, a cinched waist and high neckline. Giving the piece an edge were mixed flowing and pleated panels with an asymmetric hemline, as well as a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
POPSUGAR

North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes

Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy