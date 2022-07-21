ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Newly discovered insect could harm soybean crops

By Kyara Brown
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Agriculture experts are warning farmers of a new insect that could harm soybean crops in the state. The larvae are called Gall Midges and typically eat away at the stem of the plant which will ultimately kill the crop. Experts say the...

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S,D. (KELO) — The national average price for regular gasoline is $4.52 per gallon—down 15 cents in the last week, according to AAA data from Monday, July 18. This consistent decline is driven by lower global oil demand and lower crude prices. At home, people are driving less, while gasoline stocks increase.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

South Dakota syphilis outbreak continues despite testing and awareness

South Dakota has experienced a spike in syphilis cases over the past couple of years, with the state trying to test and treat more individuals, including those with high risk factors. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s infectious disease dashboard, the state reported 785 adult cases of syphilis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEVN

New Covid-19 subvariant causing surge in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday the South Dakota Department of Health released its weekly COVID numbers. The state saw 1,514 new cases, 242 were in Pennington County, Meade 54, Lawerance 70, and Custer 22. We sat down with Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs at Monument Health about the recent uptick in cases.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD Hutterite co-op accused of illegal grain transactions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota grain cooperative is under government scrutiny because it doesn’t have a state grain-buyer license. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has opened an official docket regarding South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative of Aberdeen. Commission staff are looking into soybean sales the co-op...
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

Winter wheat harvest conditions in central South Dakota

STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Along with our extreme heat, winter wheat harvest is underway across central South Dakota. For some farmers, wheat harvest is going smoothly. But for others, there is not a wheat crop to harvest, as it was too dry for it to grow. On Scarborough...
AGRICULTURE
