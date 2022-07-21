ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 21,000 without power on the Monterey Peninsula

By Max Tarlton
 3 days ago
PG&E
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) -- Thousands of people on the Central Coast are waking up without power this morning.

According to PG&E 21,163 people have lost power in cities including Monterey, Pacific Grove, Seaside, Sand City, Del Rey Oaks and other parts of Monterey County.

The full PG&E outage map can be found here: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/

Street lights in Monterey were seen Thursday morning with the lights out and temporary stop signs have been placed in the streets.

PG&E says repair crews are on-site working to restore power. It's expected to be restored by 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

In Santa Cruz County, the city of Scotts Valley is also dealing with power outages. According to PG&E an assessment crew is en route to the outage and an estimated restoration is around 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Reminder: If you see traffic lights without power be sure when approaching those lights to follow the same rules you would when approaching a stop sign.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates .

