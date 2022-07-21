ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Economic Growth Not Possible In The Long-term, Expert Issues Dire Warnings

By Aakash Molpariya
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Limits to Growth, published in 1972, delivered a depressing message to humanity: even with modern technology, the Earth’s resources are limited, and current rates of population and economic growth are unlikely to be sustained through the end of the 21st century. It turns out that the message...

www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Greece on Sunday was battling three major wildfires in the north, in the south and in the east, amid high temperatures raising fears for more blazes. 

Greece on Sunday battled four major wildfires that have forced hundreds to evacuate, as soaring temperatures there and in Spain raised fears of more blazes. In the northeastern region of Evros, hundreds of firefighters battled a wildfire that has been ablaze for four days in Dadia National Park, known for its black vulture colony.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Scientists create ‘artificial intelligence baby’ that can learn common sense

Scientists have created an artificial intelligence that is able to think and learn like a baby.The system is able to grasp the basic common sense rules of the world in the same way as humans can, the researchers who create it say.The breakthrough could not only help advance AI research but also the ways we understand the human mind, scientists say.Children’s minds are particularly interesting to AI researchers, since they are able to grasp rules and common sense in a way that remains largely mysterious. Researchers have suggested that computers could be successful in mimicking this system, and that it...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Economic Activities#Poverty#Economic Expansion#Web3#Nature Physics
Fast Company

Leaders support on this issue is a force multiplier for their employees and their bottom line

Employers, here’s a quick win for your current workforce, future workforce, and company’s bottom line: support for breastfeeding working parents. The PUMP Act, a piece of non-trivial legislation, would have ensured that more than 12.7 million parents had the option to breastfeed their children and continue to work. Now, another bill is up for passage. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would also expand breastfeeding protections for workers.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
americanmilitarynews.com

At UK airshow, defense execs warn of inflation, supply chains, and worker shortages

You couldn’t tell from the maskless throngs packing railcars, exhibit halls, and evening receptions for the 2022 Farnborough Airshow that the coronavirus, which canceled the previous edition of this sprawling biennial show, is mounting its third major wave of the year. But in the air-conditioned chalets stacked along the flight line at Farnborough Airport, executives focused on how the pandemic is still very much affecting the aerospace and defense industry. Worker shortages, record inflation, and a broken global supply chain dominated the discussions among large firms, smaller suppliers, and government leaders.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

Green Tech: Implementing Blockchain in the Fight Against Climate Change

In the wake of increasingly erratic and devastating natural disasters, a worldwide focus on climate change and the development of preventative measures has become a global priority. The struggle to tackle climate change is one of the defining characteristics of the 21st century. Another defining characteristic is the development of increasingly complex and ground-breaking technologies. These two key elements of this generation, whilst predominantly explored separately, can be combined in order to further the global handling of the climate emergency. Blockchain technology, which functions as a shared ledger for tracking and sharing assets and transactions, has been praised for its facilitation of a more secure, accessible, and transparent approach for the business and private sectors. Although blockchain technology is usually associated with and applied to the business sector, this technology can actually prove an extremely useful tool in the battle against climate change, especially in a European context.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Businesses have the responsibility to invest in health and safety when governments fail to

With the lifting of public health measures all over North America and Europe, some governments seem to believe the pandemic is over. Restaurants and theatres are operating at full capacity and without proof of vaccination. PCR testing has been scaled back or nearly eliminated. Masks are gone — even in crowded and poorly ventilated school classrooms. This is despite many people continuing to be highly susceptible to the disease — especially as vaccine-derived and prior infection immunity starts to wane — booster campaigns stall and increasingly contagious variants keep emerging. And while medical professionals have been driven beyond the breaking point...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins NY: Information Gaps Slow Denim’s Sustainable Momentum

The buzz around sustainable denim has never been louder, but is the supply chain setting consumers up for failure?. “Responsible consumption starts with us as fabric producers,” said Katie Tague, Artistic Milliners VP of marketing and sales. “We need to set consumers up for success with biodegradable fibers and good EIM scoring washes. We need to educate and be responsible on our end.”
APPAREL
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Revyuh is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe.

 https://www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy