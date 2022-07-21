Economic Growth Not Possible In The Long-term, Expert Issues Dire Warnings

In the wake of increasingly erratic and devastating natural disasters, a worldwide focus on climate change and the development of preventative measures has become a global priority. The struggle to tackle climate change is one of the defining characteristics of the 21st century. Another defining characteristic is the development of increasingly complex and ground-breaking technologies. These two key elements of this generation, whilst predominantly explored separately, can be combined in order to further the global handling of the climate emergency. Blockchain technology, which functions as a shared ledger for tracking and sharing assets and transactions, has been praised for its facilitation of a more secure, accessible, and transparent approach for the business and private sectors. Although blockchain technology is usually associated with and applied to the business sector, this technology can actually prove an extremely useful tool in the battle against climate change, especially in a European context.

