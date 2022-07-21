ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans Trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Would Mean Lack of Direction

By Cole Thompson
The Houston Texans would only prove they have no direction of the future of the organization should they trade for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

HOUSTON -- No, a Jimmy Garoppolo trade doesn't make sense for the Houston Texans .

That's how easy the answer to a question asked by Texans fans should be entering training camp.

Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers has come to an end. He's been cleared to practice and the front office is giving him the opportunity to seek a trade prior to the start of the regular season.

Would Seattle work? How about Cleveland? Maybe Atlanta? Houston?

Put the trio ahead of the 713-area code team in a different category. The Texans should punt on adding the eight-year vet, regardless of relationships with the current front office.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio might be enticed to start fielding calls on Garoppolo's status. Caserio was a member of the New England Patriots front office that drafted the former Eastern Illinois passer in 2014. Jimmy G is also on a first-name basis with front office executive Jack Easterby, thus strengthening the argument.

The verdict is still out on second-year quarterback Davis Mills . Is he the future? Are there better options in the 2023 draft? Ask Twitter and you'll receive dozens of different voices demanding their opinion to be heard.

The only two opinions that should matter are those of Caserio and 49ers GM John Lynch. It'll all come down to asking price and longevity as well.

The Texans would be grabbing a rental should they make a trade for Garoppolo. At 30, he also is entering the final year of his five-year extension signed back in 2018.

If anyone is looking to add Garoppolo, they'd likely be required to pay most — if not all — of his $26.9 million . And restructuring a contract isn't as simple as some think. It would take an extension first, then moving funds around over the course of several seasons.

Are the Texans willing to put their faith in Garoppolo long-term?

Keep in consideration that Garoppolo's lingering health played a factor in the 49ers trading multiple draft picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up and select Trey Lance in 2021. Since arriving in the Bay Area, Garoppolo has only played one full season. That year, San Francisco won the NFC title and was a throw away from winning the Super Bowl.

What could have been, huh, Jimmy G?

For Houston, much of this offseason has been built around Mills' hoped-for progression. If we look past the 2-9 record, we see potential in the Stanford product. Mills rapidly improved late, throwing nine of his 16 touchdowns in his final five starts.

From Week 2 until Week 10, Mills threw eight interceptions. In his final five games, he threw two. His 102.4 passer rating was the eighth-highest among all active starters from Week 14 on. He also never allowed a turnover when playing at NRG Stadium.

A first-round pick makes those plays? Fans view him as a franchise passer. A third-rounder? There's still something to prove.

Texans coach Lovie Smith gave his resounding support to Mills at OTAs in June, stating how he'd be an "excellent quarterback" for many years in the league. Caserio, who used his first draft as a GM on Mills, also has praised the quarterback's maturity and adversity through a rigorous rookie campaign.

Let's not forget the Texans are entering the second phase of "retooling" the franchise. Adding Garoppolo to this roster only leaves a dent in Houston's wallet and a headache for those expecting playoff aspirations.

Mills might be the guy. He might fall flat in Year 2. There's still an unknown about his potential under the direction of new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

What you see is what you get with Garoppolo. The Texans don't need a questionable rental option with a low ceiling at the going rate of $24 million.

