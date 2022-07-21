ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our View: Police chief hire should favor qualifications over everything else

By Dispatch Editorial Board
Commercial Dispatch
 3 days ago

Tuesday, the Columbus city council took a first and important step in the process of hiring a new police chief to replace Fred Shelton, whose retirement after five years as chief goes into effect on Aug. 15. With the enthusiastic support of a large crowd at Tuesday’s city council...

Commercial Dispatch

Mill and Russell street intersection to become 3-way stop

STARKVILLE — The intersection of Mill and Russell streets will be converted to a three-way stop. The installation of stop signs will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Cody Burnett, city engineer, explained that the changes are in large part to promote safety. Currently, the intersection allows Russell Street traffic to pass through without stopping.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 7-24-22

A rose to West Point Police Department Ramirez Ivy for his role in solving a case involving a savage rape and attempted murder of a West Point woman that occurred 19 years ago. Ivy resubmitted DNA evidence from the initial investigation to a national DNA database and built supporting evidence linking DNA to the crime. Ivy was approached by the victim in April and asked to take another look at the crime, which occurred in 2003. Fredrick Fitzgerald Gandy, 52, of West Point, was arrested Monday. He is charged with rape, attempted murder, burglary and robbery. Making arrests in cold cases such as this often relies on one person willing to take another look at the case, as we have seen recently in Columbus (2017, in a 21-year-old case) and Starkville (2018, in a 28-year-old case), both involving murders. Both suspects were convicted in those crimes. The case also illustrates the importance of DNA technology, which continues to advance, leading to more break-throughs such as this. Of course, that technology relies on someone willing to take another look at a crime that has been put aside. We commend Ivy for his work in this case.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Doran Johnson named interim police chief

The Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Doran Johnson as interim police chief effective Aug. 16. Chief Fred Shelton submitted his retirement letter July 12, hours before a special-call meeting to discuss his job performance. He alleged that Mayor Keith Gaskin told him to retire, resign or be terminated. Shelton’s last day is Aug. 15.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Macon police searching for man considered armed and dangerous

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police are looking for a local man they say may be armed and dangerous. Jaquarious Wells is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault. An eyewitness told investigators Wells is the person involved in a shooting. Wells is believed to have been involved in...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Witnesses: Dice game led to shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A dice game led to one person being shot in Tupelo. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened Thursday morning, July 21 shortly after midnight along Southside Drive. One man was shot multiple times, according to police, and is expected to survive.
TUPELO, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Mississippi woman accused in stabbing, arrested five days later at motel

A Mississippi woman accused of stabbing another person has been taken into custody after officers responded five days later to a trespassing call at a Tupelo hotel. On July 13, officers responded to a stabbing that reportedly occurred at the old Tupelo Milk Plant. The victim was transported to a local hospital emergency room for treatment.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Murder trial in Oktibbeha County ended in a mistrial

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial in Oktibbeha has ended in a mistrial. The jury was seated Monday in the case against James Dustin Nixon. But Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens says he had to declare a mistrial. Kitchens said testimony on Tuesday revealed that the State Medical...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Restaurant sought for old Chevron lot

Though no deal is yet in the works, two local developers have expressed interest in a pair of lots at the corner of Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue North, according to Columbus Redevelopment Authority President Marthalie Porter. CRA began marketing those properties on July 15 with hopes of making it...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Two Labat trips axed after board questions their purpose

Nearly 20 minutes after Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Cherie Labat spoke Tuesday about a June work trip to Chicago on the district’s dime, the board denied two other requests for her to travel out of state for conferences. Each by a 3-2 vote, the board voted against Labat’s...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Upcoming forum to explore meaning of ‘freedom’

“Freedom” is a word you hear a lot these days, but, more and more, it means different things to different people. The Mississippi Humanities Council, in conjunction with the Columbus Arts Council, is hosting a public forum Tuesday night to explore the different shades of freedom as a concept.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Book Talk: Five questions with Matt Bondurant

To this day, the deadliest hurricane in modern U.S. history is not Katrina, Harvey or Sandy. That dubious distinction belongs to an unnamed hurricane that struck the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, in 1900, killing approximately 8,000 people in a single day. This disaster is the starting point of Oxford...
GALVESTON, TX
Commercial Dispatch

Linda Conner

VERNON, Ala. — Linda Diane Conner, 74, died July 13, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Celebration Worship Center, with James Godsey officiating. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Conner was born Feb. 29, 1948, in Lamar County,...
VERNON, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Adams

COLUMBUS — Thomas “Dusty” Adams, 62, died July 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, at First James Creek M.B. Church in Brooksville, with the Rev. Leroy Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from noon-5 p.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Coroner identifies body found Sunday in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning, July 17 in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body was found at a Chevron gas station on South Gloster Street. She identified the man as Takei McFarland,...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

James Ferguson

COLUMBUS — Dr. James S. “Doc” Ferguson, 85, died March 17, 2021. Services have been rescheduled to 2 p.m. Aug. 20, at Events Off 5th, 515 College St.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Street art project seeks volunteers Friday

STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State University Fred Carl Jr. Small Town Center is seeking volunteers to help paint street murals and crosswalks Friday along University Drive. A large mural featuring ringing cowbells will be painted near the intersection of University Drive and Camp Street. Similar motifs are planned for smaller murals at the road’s intersections with Fellowship and North Nash streets. Cowbell-themed designs also will be added to nine crosswalks along the road connecting Starkville and MSU to promote safety by enhancing their visibility.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charles Carr

VERNON, Ala. — Charles E. Carr, 85, died July 21, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Chandler Funeral Home with Robbie Elmore officiating. Burial will follow at Wofford Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL

