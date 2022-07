You may have noticed: It’s been very hot this summer. A quick dip underwater is appealing every year, but this summer you might be looking for new or different options where you can cool off as the temperatures continue to spike. Take a short drive to one of these swimming holes in the St. Louis region and, while you’re there, enjoy a picturesque hike to the water and back. Just be careful—you won't find lifeguards at many of these spots.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO