Kansas State

Kansas vote could allow abortion ban

Kearney Hub
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vote is looming in Kansas that could clear the way for the Legislature to more strictly regulate or ban abortion, but abortion opponents are hesitating to say what they intend to do if they win....

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 2

Emporia gazette.com

Why is a Kansas constitutional amendment needed?

Here is the history and facts behind Value Them Both. Kansas Passes a Law to Ban Live Dismemberment Abortions. In 2015 Kansas lawmakers unanimously passed bill SB95 to ban live dismemberment (Dilation and Evacuation) abortions in both the House and Senate. The banned procedure occurs in the second trimester and involves pulling a live, unborn child apart limb by limb. At 13-24 weeks when this procedure occurs, an unborn baby is fully capable of feeling pain. During this same period, in utero surgeries are performed to correct birth defects, but unlike the barbaric D&E procedure, unborn babies are given anesthesia before the operation to prevent pain. At 12 weeks an unborn child can hiccup, suck its thumb, and kick. At 13 weeks the baby can feel pain. At 19 weeks the baby can taste, touch, smell, see, and hear your voice and have successfully survived premature delivery. At 24 weeks babies have a 60-70% survival rate.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Gov. Primary opponent is a ‘pro-life’ democrat

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has stayed tight-lipped on the campaign trail about the “Value Them Both” amendment, which could change the future of abortion rights in the state. Meanwhile, her opponent in the Primary election says he’s a democrat who is ‘pro-life.’ While democrats are known for supporting abortion rights, Richard Karnowski, a […]
KANSAS STATE
kmuw.org

FAQ: Getting the facts right on the Kansas abortion vote

On Aug. 2, Kansas voters will decide whether or not to strip out abortion protections from the state constitution — the first vote on the issue nationally since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month. The Value Them Both amendment would change the state constitution so...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Now is the time to sit up and pay attention, Kansans. What kind of state do we want?

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Laurel Burchfield is the associate director of Mainstream Coalition, where she advocates for commonsense policy. “We believe fervently in the American Way, which stands for the separation […] The post Now is the time to sit up and pay attention, Kansans. What kind of state do we want? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
wiproud.com

Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The sheriff in Kansas’ most populous county says he took it for granted that local elections ran smoothly — until former President Donald Trump lost there in 2020. Now he’s assigned detectives to investigate what he claims is election fraud, even though there...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

82% of Kansas counties in ‘High’ COVID-19 spread rate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The virus responsible for causing sickness across the world and introducing many people to the wonders of face masks is on the uptick in Kansas. Newly released data for the date range of July 9 to the 15 from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that COVID-19 infections have reached the “High” infection rate level in 89 out of 105 Kansas counties or around 82%.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Former USD 253 educators explain decisions to resign

The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

CDC: People in 41 Kansas counties should be wearing masks indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that Kansans in dozens of counties, including the Wichita area, should be wearing masks in indoor public spaces. As of Thursday, 41 counties were in a "high" community level, a determined by new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacities. At a high...
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

🎥 NW Kan. sites featured in latest Kansas Tourism episode

TOPEKA — Kansas Tourism has released an inspiring promotional video exploring the state’s rich natural history and examining the fossils and rocks that tell the story of an ancient ocean-covered Kansas. "Secret Kansas: Uncovering Our History" is the sixth episode in the “To The Stories” series which explores...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

The lessons of De Soto

An online map tool puts the driving distance between St. Joseph and Kansas City at 54 minutes. Can you get there a little faster? Let’s just say that someone from the Missouri State Highway Patrol may have been looking over the software designer’s shoulder when the technology was developed. Most of us who make the trip can shave off a few minutes.
DE SOTO, KS
KSN News

KDHE gives update on blue-green algae in Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has lifted the blue-green algae hazard advisory for one Kansas lake, but the warning remains for other lakes in the state. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County was lowered from hazard status to warning status....
KANSAS STATE

