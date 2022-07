SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Facebook post from Sweet Buffalo, 15 dogs have allegedly been chained outside in the heat with no food or water in Chautauqua County. A representative from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said the office is aware of the situation and has been working on it for a few days. The Sheriff’s office was unable to release further information at the moment, however they said they are looking into the situation. Officers were reportedly on-scene Thursday and Friday and said the dogs had water upon their most recent check.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO