CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lots of heat, lots of sunshine and little rainfall is expected for the rest of this week! A stalled front to our north will keep the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic states water logged while we sit pretty dry, and hot, for the rest of the week. There is only a small chance of rain this afternoon. There is a MODERATE risk of rip currents at our beaches over the next couple days due to persistent swells, astronomical influences and breezy conditions. We’ll trend even hotter Thursday and Friday with a heat index climbing from around 105° today to 110° by the end of the week. The drier than normal, hotter than normal, weather looks like it will continue through the weekend.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO