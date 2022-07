With approximately 1,700 cheering Demolition Derby fans in the background, Saratoga County Fair President Jenn Flinton recent;y cut the ceremonial ribbon kicking off the 2022 Fair and dedicating the new bleachers. She was joined for the occasion by several local and state officials. Also joining in the ceremony was Miss Saratoga County Fair 2022, Alyssa Litvaitis. The Fair ends Sunday, July 24. For more information visit saratogacountyfair.org (Photo courtesy of Senator Daphne Jordan)

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO