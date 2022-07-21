ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Martin's Nephew Withdraws Harassment and Incest Claims in Court, Case Dismissed

By Sophie Schillaci‍, Miguel A. Melendez‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky Martin's nephew has withdrawn his accusations of harassment and a romantic relationship with the singer. The case is now closed. Martin appeared via Zoom in a Puerto Rico court on Thursday to address the allegations made against him, although he was ultimately not required to speak. Prior to this, the...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin ‘Had Seven Month Romance’ With 21-Year-Old Nephew Before Ugly Split Led To Bombshell Court Claims: Report

Ricky Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, tells Radar: "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To News Of Ricky Martin Allegations

Earlier this month, singer and songwriter, Ricky Martin, was served a domestic abuse restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. According to the order, Sanchez was the victim of both physical and psychological abuse. It was claimed that the nephew ended their alleged relationship, but Martin continued his efforts.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Judge Rules on Amber Heard's Request for New Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard's request for a new trial in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against her has been denied. The actress' legal team filed new paperwork this week asking for a new trial on the grounds that one juror was not summoned to jury duty. According to a report by Deadline, Judge Penny Azcarte ruled against her on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incest#Court#Un
Daily Mail

Ricky Martin's former manager Rebecca Drucker says he 'completely and maliciously refused to pay' her in $3 million lawsuit

Ricky Martin has been sued by ex-business manager Rebecca Drucker, who says that he shorted her $3 million for the services she provided. Drucker's legal team said that Martin, 50, 'completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her,' Billboard reported, citing court docs in the case filed in Los Angeles Central District Court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

A look inside the ‘Disneyland’ prison Ghislaine Maxwell hopes to spend her 20-year sentence in

From music stars to billionaire hotel heiresses, the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, has been home to some of the most famous female inmates in United States history.The low-security prison, sometimes referred to as Club Fed, is where convicted child-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has requested to serve her 20 year federal prison term.In stark contrast to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the 60-year-old spent nearly two years awaiting trial, FCI Danbury has a reputation as one of the more hospitable penitentiaries, and has garnered a special place in US pop culture.Most famously, the fictional Litchfield Prison in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about how their friends have reacted since being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion amid gay affair revelation: 'This is a telling time'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have opened up about how their friends have reacted since their conviction on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. On a new episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie, 49, remarked 'This is a telling time for us as a family of people who have reached out and of people who haven't reached out.'
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
BET

R. Kelly Blames Ex-Wife Drea Kelly For Deviant Behavior And Being Estranged From His Children

Convicted felon R. Kelly is now playing the blame game versus accepting responsibility for his alleged predatory behavior. In an exclusive from Radar Online, a psychiatric evaluation revealed that Kelly seemingly blames his ex-wife Drea Kelly for his deviant behavior and for being estranged from his three adult children– Joann (24), Jaah (22), and Robert Kelly, Jr. (20).
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Chris Brown Reacts To Brittney Griner's Russian Drug Case Woes Following Guilty Plea

WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently imprisoned in Russia and faces up to 10 years in a foreign prison after she pleaded guilty to drug charges earlier this week. Many celebrities in the U.S. are speaking out to spread awareness about her situation and pressure the Biden administration into making a prisoner swap deal with Russia so Griner can come back home free.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Amber Heard Is Facing A Brand New Lawsuit After The Verdict In Her Defamation Suit Against Johnny Depp

The drama surrounding the aftermath of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation case has arguably become even more complex than the six-week trial itself at this point. Since the jury delivered its verdict in early June, further developments have cropped up for both stars. When it comes to Heard, she and her team are currently navigating how she’ll pay the millions of dollars that Depp was awarded in court while also seeking ways to appeal or even have a mistrial declared. On top of that, it would seem that the actress is now facing a brand-new lawsuit filed by an insurance company.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy