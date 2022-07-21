ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

University of Alabama gives an inside tour of new Tutwiler Hall

By Tim Reid
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — In a few weeks, hundreds of new University of Alabama freshmen students will move into the new Julia Tutwiler Hall on campus. Alicia Browne, UA Director of Housing Administration says the new facility offers students lots of amenities.

“It’s a fabulous new facility and we are going to be a home to 1,285 incoming freshmen women.  35 RA’s and three community directors here to work with our students,” Browne said. “It’s a great new building with double rooms with their own bathrooms and fabulous community spaces throughout the building so we think it will be a great home for students and a way to build a community.”

Alabama man involved in cattle truck fire; 70 cows on roadway

The new Tutwiler Hall has a bed capacity of 1,285 and features state-of-the-art furnishings and amenities, with a hybrid community-apartment style setup of double-capacity bedrooms. Each room features two twin beds with a shared private bathroom.

“Every floor has laundry and has community kitchens, and it has social spaces and those vary. Some are TV’s where you can just hang out together and some include tables and chairs and white boards so it’s an opportunity for students to do their schoolwork to study for student’s groups to meet.”

The building also features public community spaces, outdoor social spaces, laundry rooms on each floor, a fitness area, craft room and large storm shelter which will also serve as a multipurpose room. It cost $150 million to build the new dorm.

