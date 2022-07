International investors seem to focus on the technology sector in 2022. In 2021 the sector had a significant development course since there were 611 public registrations in the field of technology worldwide, representing 25,6% of the total public registrations. The technology sector was the one with the largest number of public registrations in 2021 and the most revenue. More specifically, the total revenue from public registrations in the technology sector in 2021 amounted to $ 147 billion. In Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), technology reached the highest number of deals (257) and generated the most revenue – $ 45.4 billion- during the year.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO