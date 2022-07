If you're gonna sit down right now and play some Fallout, here are the reasons you should make it Fallout 4. We're in for quite the wait for Fallout 5. Bethesda's development pipeline is full: we're getting Starfield next year, followed by The Elder Scrolls 6 in maybe another four or five years, with Fallout 5 only coming after that. Obsidian, maker of Fallout: New Vegas, was acquired by Microsoft (which also owns Bethesda now), but if it's working on a Fallout game we haven't heard anything about it. Plus, Obsidian already has Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 in the works so its own to-do list is also stacked.

