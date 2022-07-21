ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kokomo, IN

5 injured after Kokomo man crashes into car of juveniles during pursuit

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago

KOKOMO, Ind. — Multiple people are injured after a man crashed into a car full of juveniles while fleeing police in Kokomo, the Kokomo Police Department announced Thursday.

At about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 500 block of Elk Drive.

KPD said someone reported that a man — Jose Morales, of Kokomo — was violating a protective order by entering a home and was threatening to kill an individual.

While on their way to the home, officers learned that Morales had left the residence in a red Jeep. Police said they spotted the Jeep headed northbound on Washington Street at a high rate of speed with no lights on. Officers tried to pull Morales over, but he did not stop and continued on Washington Street at excessive speeds until he crashed into a southbound Dodge Nitro, per KPD.

The Dodge had four occupants, all of which were juveniles. Police said they all complained of pain, and one was taken to a hospital for observation, but none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Morales suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment, said KPD. Police noted that as of 10 a.m. Thursday, Morales was still in the hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

Police have requested a warrant for Morales’ arrest.

