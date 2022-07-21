ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Huno review – unnerving drama set in a waterlogged dystopia

By Gareth Llŷr Evans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLZtJ_0gngieWm00
Tidal emotions … Lowri Izzard and David Craig in Huno by Tamar Williams. Photograph: Kirsten Mcternan/Kirsten McTernan

In a week when the climate emergency feels particularly acute, sea levels are rising in Tamar Williams ’s play Huno, staged in Cardiff’s pub theatre The Other Room . An often dextrous adaptation of the story of Branwen from the Mabinogi , it is set in a near future of humanitarian corridors and warring nations. Despite the protestations of her brothers, the Welsh Branwen falls in love with the Irish Math. Returning to Ireland, and echoing the myth, their idyll turns sour and catastrophe soon follows.

Elegantly directed by Dan Jones on Ruth Stringer ’s impressively waterlogged set, the use of the Mabinogi allows for Williams’s play to occupy an uncanny and unnerving territory somewhere between allegory, mythos and contemporary realism. It is at its most absorbing and dramatically compelling when the myth echoes and reverberates within its retelling, rather than when parallels are explicitly narrated. It is also beautifully acted. Lowri Izzard as Branwen and David Craig as Math have a playful chemistry and Izzard especially imbues the most throwaway line with effortless acuity and grace.

There are, however, moments of dystopian imagining that deserved to be explored further. Considering the real trauma of recent Irish history, the idea of new conflict between the UK and Ireland and of future terrorist atrocities in the Republic requires greater nuance, rather than to be merely implied and non-specific, left to the register of an universal myth. But some of the play’s most pressing questions, of finding equilibrium in a world that is simultaneously flooding and on fire, are persuasively interrogated.

The melding of Welsh and English is similarly deft, doing what many productions that make use of both languages fail to achieve, which is to lean into the possibility and potential that a non-Welsh-speaking audience might not understand every line. It speaks to a theatrical confidence and sophistication that frequently characterises The Other Room’s productions.

This is one of the last shows to be staged at its current location, which, like so many other Cardiff venues recently, will soon be razed in the name of progress and concrete. Huno demonstrates its continued significance within the new writing ecology of Welsh theatre.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Flo Milli: You Still Here, Ho? review – soundtrack for an aspirational generation

After Flo Milli scored a viral TikTok hit in 2020, the 22-year-old Alabama rapper capitalised on the influencer-era commodification of the self in her debut mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, receiving widespread critical acclaim for her playful, boastful take on Southern rap. Her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?, opens with Tiffany Pollard, one of US reality TV’s most-memed personalities, exclaiming “Get in line, peasants!” Clearly, Milli has no intention of abandoning the amped-up vanity that defined her breakout year – and You Still Here, Ho? drips with egoism and opulence.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Notre-Dame on Fire review – a pulpy take on a real-life catastrophe

There are shots at the start of Notre-Dame on Fire, Jean-Jacques Annaud’s unapologetically pulpy, disaster-movie take on the 2019 conflagration, when it feels like the opening sequence of Final Destination. Annaud boobytraps each frame with potential peril – the workman sneaking an illicit cigarette, the darting sparks from a circular saw, the pigeon pecking at the ancient wiring. It’s not so much a question of if the medieval cathedral will ignite as when.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Nina Nastasia: Riderless Horse review – devastatingly powerful songs of survival

It’s impossible to separate Nina Nastasia’s first album in 12 years from its tumultuous backstory. On 26 January 2020, she finally left an abusive 25-year relationship with her manager and collaborator Kennan Gudjonsson. The following day he took his own life. Those events don’t so much cast a shadow over Riderless Horse, written and recorded in the aftermath, as permeate every second of it. It’s an unsettlingly raw album, the sparse instrumentation – Nastasia’s soft voice and acoustic guitar, recorded, as ever, by Steve Albini – making her lyrics all the more stark and powerful.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#Mabinogi#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Guardian

Time for the government to tell the truth about nuclear power

The UK is sadly becoming habituated to an officially sponsored attrition of truth about nuclear power. Despite intensifying propaganda, even government data shows this military-backed technology to be, in reality, an expensive, slow, unreliable, risky and unpopular way to deliver affordable, secure, zero-carbon energy. The gap in efficacy and competitiveness...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Why do the minority who haven’t had Covid account for most new infections?

Having somehow dodged Covid since the pandemic kicked off, the proportion of people who have never seen the red line appear on a rapid test are a steadily shrinking minority. On Thursday, the White House announced that the US president, Joe Biden, had tested positive for Covid, becoming the most high-profile figure yet to join the increasingly exclusive club of people who are only now, in the third year of rife disease, notching up their first infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 151 of the invasion

Russia has targeted Ukraine’s main port of Odesa – through which grain shipments would take place – with cruise missile strikes, barely 12 hours after Moscow signed a deal with Ukraine to allow monitored grain exports from Ukraine’s southern ports. “The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles,” Ukraine’s operational command south wrote on Telegram, raising doubts about the viability of the deal that was intended to release 20m tonnes of grain to ward off famine in large parts of the developing world.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Unless we act soon, this heatwave is just a taste of things to come

High temperature records are being obliterated across western Europe, some of which had been previously set during the heatwave in 2003 that is estimated to have left tens of thousands dead. Raging wildfires are displacing thousands of people, one of the many compounding impacts of the climate crisis. This heatwave is another reminder that we have already breached unsafe levels of global heating.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

371K+
Followers
88K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy