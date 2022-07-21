U.S. Postal Service Now Doubling EV Orders

While the joy of buying a new car, especially in these chaotic times, is a satisfying accomplishment, some dealers want even more from you than the sale of a car. They want to sell you extra insurance or a warranty that you don’t really need, or will ever use. So when it comes to buying from a car dealership, just say no to these three extra offerings that only add more to your monthly payments.

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO