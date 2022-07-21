ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Postal Service Now Doubling EV Orders

By Editorials
Truth About Cars
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder sustained pressure from the White House to embrace all-electric vehicles, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has reportedly opted to more-than double its initial order of EVs. Considering the agency's previous concerns that electric vehicles might not be well suited to rural communities and would be too expensive to field...

creators.com

Buttigieg Wants to Mandate Electric Vehicles. He's Wrong

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, considered the most likely Democratic candidate for president in 2024 after Joe Biden in the latest Washington Post ranking, says the solution to high gas prices is getting "most Americans" to switch to electric vehicles — willingly or not. Buttigieg is issuing federal regulations to...
GAS PRICE
Fatherly

USPS Will Begin Gas-Guzzling Fleet Replacement With 25,000 New Electric Vehicles

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced new plans to begin replacing some of the 190,000 aging vehicles in its delivery fleet. The service previously planned to replace the aging delivery vehicles with largely gasoline-run ones, a move the Biden administration and climate experts pushed back against. Following this and other criticism, the USPS revised its plans — and will make more of its new fleet electric.
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

USPS Revises Its Electric Vehicles Contract Again — All the Details

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has been under contract to purchase electric vehicles for its fleet for months. On July 20, the USPS updated its plans to ensure at least 40 percent of its new delivery vehicles will be electric, an increase from its initial 10 percent commitment. The new USPS electric vehicles contract works with President Biden’s climate goals.
POLITICS
Person
Joe Biden
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
Mashed

Why Walmart Is In Trouble With The US Government

Walmart isn't just a place to get your groceries; it also positions itself as a one-stop shop that offers auto care, health services, and other forms of assistance. The super retailer offers financial services — ones that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims aren't properly regulated. This week, the FTC sued Walmart "for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars."
PERSONAL FINANCE
Newsweek

New Owners of Company Declare No More Employees Can Quit, Earning Mockery

Despite supply chain issues and a trucker shortage, the new owners of a trucking firm have driven off a number of their own employees with strict new rules. Sharing their story to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, u/Steampunkgoblin said that the new owners, in order to stop people from quitting, have said they will no longer accept resignations. He earned over 14,500 upvotes and 3,400 comments in 12 hours for the post "New owners, New rules."
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Overpriced Used Cars in the US

The microchip shortage is still having a significant impact on the American auto market. Even though the average price of a used car declined for four straight months as of May 2022, the price is still thousands of dollars higher than what it was a year earlier. In May 2022, the average used car price […]
BUYING CARS
