Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleburne The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleburne County in east central Alabama * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ranburne, or 13 miles east of Heflin, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ranburne, Abernathy, Trickem, Lake Cleburne and I 20 Welcome Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO