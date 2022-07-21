ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, NH

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cheshire, Southern Grafton, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Cheshire; Southern Grafton; Sullivan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected. * WHERE...Sullivan, Southern Grafton and Cheshire Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Belknap, Coastal Rockingham, Merrimack, Southern Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Belknap; Coastal Rockingham; Merrimack; Southern Carroll; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 99 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 99 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CARROLL CHESHIRE COOS GRAFTON HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK ROCKINGHAM STRAFFORD SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH

