Merrimack County, NH

Heat Advisory issued for Merrimack by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102. * WHERE...Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cheshire, Southern Grafton, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Cheshire; Southern Grafton; Sullivan HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected. * WHERE...Sullivan, Southern Grafton and Cheshire Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Belknap, Coastal Rockingham, Merrimack, Southern Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Belknap; Coastal Rockingham; Merrimack; Southern Carroll; Strafford; Western And Central Hillsborough HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 99 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 99 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and western Maine. Portions of central, northern, and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CARROLL CHESHIRE COOS GRAFTON HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK ROCKINGHAM STRAFFORD SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkshire; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKSHIRE ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX WORCESTER
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

