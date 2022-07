When it comes to evaluating streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video, we're obviously going to look first at things like what content they offer, and how much they charge. But what about their interfaces — do we prefer some over others because they're just nicer to use? Prime Video’s UI, in particular, felt rough around the edges, but not for much longer. Amazon is currently revamping its user interface with a look that's much more in line with its rivals, and that doesn't sound like a bad thing at all.

