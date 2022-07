Lawns simultaneously interest and confuse me. The rolling green hills of perfectly trimmed lines of monotonous green is a staple of suburban neighborhoods and a symbol for the modern American landscape. Lawns are our number one crop (three times more than corn at over 40 million acres) and they take a massive amount of management, resources, and chemicals, yet produce nothing besides aesthetics in return. So, if lawns don't serve a purpose other than aesthetics and are actively harmful to the environment and to us, why are they so popular in the first place? And what grass alternatives can we replace them with to build a more sustainable future for the next generations?

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO