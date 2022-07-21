ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

High-speed chase leads in Ocean City leads to drug arrest

By Greg Wehner, Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Elkridge man faces over 40 charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through Ocean City and running on foot before being caught with drugs and taken into custody. Ricky Emmanuel Eberhart-El, 33, was arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 2 a.m. on July 11 on Old Landing Road...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 9

Dave Owen
3d ago

The Ocean City Police did a great jobs job Took a criminal off the streets Unlike courts in the Baltimore area Courts on the Eastern Shore will keep him locked up till court time

Reply
10
Charcoal760
3d ago

They have cameras checking every plate when you enter Ocean City in every entrance...They are waiting for all the dummies to enter all day and all night long..I hope they will tell the city people this and they will stay away..

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Greenbelt City Police Arrest Marijuana Dealer

GREENBELT, MD – Police in Greenbelt have arrested a suspected marijuana dealer during a routine traffic stop near Greenbelt Road and Cherrywood Lane. Randall Harris was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana during a traffic stop after officers searched the vehicle and seized a large quantity of marijuana and paraphernalia indicative of distribution.
GREENBELT, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Ellendale Saturday night. Police say the crash occurred around 10:23 p.m. on Route 113 in the area of Sharons Road. As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes of Route 113 will be closed as the scene is cleared. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Police say the closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for reopening.
ELLENDALE, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED & Breaking: Crash Near Ellendale Leaves 1 Dead and 2 Injured

UPDATED – 7/24/22 – 8:30am – One person is dead and 2 injured after a crash Saturday night on Route 113 south of Ellendale. Delaware State Police say the 28 year old driver of an Accord was northbound at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid a crash with a vehicle in front of him. He lost control and the Accord spun off the roadway – striking an Explorer parked in a private driveway. Two passengers in the Accord were not belted – the 33 year old rear passenger was pronounced dead at the scene – the 19 year old front seat passenger and the driver were both hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing – impairment may be a factor in the crash.
ELLENDALE, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkridge, MD
City
Ocean City, MD
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Cars
Ocean City, MD
Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Elkridge, MD
Crime & Safety
WGMD Radio

Update: Suspect Now Connected to 3 Stabbings in Ocean City June 20th

A Ridgley, Maryland man faces additional charges in connection with a stabbing incident in Ocean City June 20th. Three male victims, ages 18, 21 and 17, were all later released from hospitals. A suspect was arrested later in connection with one of the stabbings. Ocean City Police said Thursday that...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Car suspected in fatal hit-and-run found, paddle-out planned

Key details are emerging regarding the hit-and-run accident that occurred on the night of July 11 that claimed the life of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines. The Maryland State Police announced on Monday that they had located and seized a black Mercedes they suspect was involved in the case. According to a press release, damage on the vehicle matched evidence left at the scene of the accident that occurred on Grays Corner Road, not far from Crabs-To-Go Seafood Market.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Maryland Police Seeking Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run Work Zone Crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD – Do you recognize this vehicle? If so, please contact the Maryland State Police, there could be a $10,000 reward involved. At about 4:19 a.m. on June 19, troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to eastbound Interstate 70 west of Maryland Route 66 for a report of a pedestrian who was struck while working in a construction zone. According to a preliminary investigation, a road crew was backing up in the left lane of eastbound I-70 and removing construction barrels from a previous roadway project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#City Police#Heroin#Marijuana#Eberhart El
Daily Voice

Man Tased After Destroying Property In Bryans Road Shop, Punching Arresting Officer: Sheriff

A wanted man was released on $100 bond after destroying items in a Maryland tobacco store and punching an arresting police officer in the face, officials said. Ottoy Bradley Lawson, 30, of Davis, Oklahoma, who was wanted in Charles County for failing to appear in court on criminal charges, was arrested after refusing to comply with members of the sheriff’s office, the agency announced on Thursday, July 21.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Two People Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges In Frederick County

One has been charged with CDS drug kingpin. Myersville, Md. (NS) – A routine traffic stop in Myersville ended with two arrests for drug trafficking. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said at around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, a Deputy saw a vehicle on Route 70 being driven by someone known to have a revoked driver’s license.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Man Found Dead, Slumped Over Sitting on Curb, Shot

BALTIMORE, MD – Police were called on the report of a man slumped over sitting on a curb in the area of 3400 7th Street this morning at around 1:47 am. “Upon arrival, the officers located an unidentified male who was sitting on the curb, slumped over. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Baltimore Police Department reported. “Baltimore City medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found In Maryland Lake (DEVELOPING)

Detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Pikesville lake, according to officials. A report of an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake was made around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, dispatching officers to the the 2900 block of Stone Cliff Drive, according to Baltimore authorities. Details...
PIKESVILLE, MD
The Dispatch

UPDATE: What Is Known Today In Teen’s Fatal Hit-And-Run Collision

BERLIN – The investigation into the fatal hit-and-run collision that took the life of a rising ninth grader continued this week as the family and community prepare to celebrate the teen’s life Saturday. As of Friday, July 22, here’s a compilation of what is known as more details...
BERLIN, MD
Wbaltv.com

3 teenagers among as many as 6 shot overnight in Baltimore

Three teenagers were among as many as six people shot overnight in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 11:15 p.m. Friday to a hospital, where a 29-year-old man went for a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police said he was walking in the area of York Road at East 39th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Tattooed Man Wanted For Escape, Theft, Destroying Property In Carroll County

An alert has been issued by the Caroll County Sheriff’s Office as they attempt to locate a man who is wanted on multiple charges following a reported 2010 bank robbery. Brentyn Scott Finn, 33, who was convicted of robbing an Eldersburg Susquehanna Bank branch, according to the Baltimore Sun, is again wanted in Carroll County, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday, July 20.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy