North Kansas City, MO

Man charged in fatal officer shooting in North Kansas City

By Nick Ingram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The suspect in the shooting death of a North Kansas City police officer has been officially charged by prosecutors. Joshua Rocha...

KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a homicide Saturday in Kansas City. The deadly shooting happened in the area of 39th Street and South Benton at around 5:50 p.m. There’s no immediate information about the victim at this time.
#Shooting#Murder#City Police#Violent Crime
Hays Post

Police: Kansas felon wanted for man's murder

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting are asking the public to help locate Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. First...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas felon accused of domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new accusations after an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old JaDon O. Orr of Atchison on District Court warrants for domestic battery and criminal trespass in connection with an incident on May 9, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Two Kansas teens injured in shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for suspects. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday police responded to the 8400 block of Carter in Overland Park reference two victims struck by gunfire, according to a media release. The two victims, a boy and girl in...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

KCPD engages in standoff near E. 93rd Street and Bales Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This standoff has concluded. According to the KCPD, officers made entry into the residence shortly after 9:30 p.m. and no one was located inside. The investigation into the original assault continues. Previous coverage from earlier on Wednesday is below. The Kansas City Police Department is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Shooting at Kansas high school was justified

A school resource officer who shot and wounded a Kansas high school student after the student shot him four times won’t face charges because he believed his life was in danger, a prosecutor announced Friday. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said school resource officer Erik Clark shot Jaylon Elmore at Olathe East High School after Elmore shot him four times inside an assistant principal’s office on March 4. An assistant principal, Kaleb Stoppel, was shot and wounded during the exchange, “most likely” by two bullets fired by Clark, Howe said in a report. Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital the same day. Elmore was hospitalized for weeks before he was jailed on $1 million bond on an attempted capital murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

58-year-old Kansas City man pleads guilty to drug charges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 58-year-old Kansas City man faces 15 year in prison for heroin and meth trafficking. Brian Tice pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, two counts of possessing heroin with intent to distribute, one count of possessing meth with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.
KANSAS CITY, MO

