You know how school likes to throw a bunch of group projects sat you sometimes? Well, you could say Android and Chromium (from which ChromeOS, the Chrome browser, and other web browsers) essentially are just big ol' group projects. Thanks to Google, their open-source nature has brought together all sorts of features from all kinds of contributors. Samsung is probably the biggest one and it seems like we're about to get another feature courtesy of the company in time for Android 13 — this one should add marvelously to its advertised tablet friendliness.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 53 MINUTES AGO