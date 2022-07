Key details are emerging regarding the hit-and-run accident that occurred on the night of July 11 that claimed the life of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines. The Maryland State Police announced on Monday that they had located and seized a black Mercedes they suspect was involved in the case. According to a press release, damage on the vehicle matched evidence left at the scene of the accident that occurred on Grays Corner Road, not far from Crabs-To-Go Seafood Market.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO