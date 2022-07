An outline of the area being considered under the Silver Lane Redevelopment Plan, stretching from Mercer Avenue to Forbes Street. Courtesy Goman and York

EAST HARTFORD — The Redevelopment Agency on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan for the Silver Lane corridor, a step towards achieving the town’s vision for the area.

The Silver Lane Redevelopment Area stretches from Mercer Avenue to Forbes Street, and focuses on development of parcels such as Silver Lane Plaza, Charter Oak Mall, and Futtner Farms.