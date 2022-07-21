ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Vernon council removes Housing Authority commissioner

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTeBB_0gnge3ik00

VERNON — The Town Council voted Tuesday to remove Housing Authority Commissioner Karen J. Roy-Guglielmi from her position for inefficiency, with council members Teri Lynn Rogers and Ariana Nieves-Matias abstaining, and member Ann Letendre absent.

WHAT: At Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, the council voted to remove Housing Authority Commissioner Karen J. Roy-Guglielmi from her position for inefficiency.

WHY: The mayor’s office has been receiving countless complaints from tenants, including complaints regarding mold, broken air conditioning, insect infestations, and more. Town officials also say many tenants were scared to speak out in fear of retribution.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Vernon names new town planner, building official

VERNON — The town has named both a new town planner and a new building official, both of whom have worked in Vernon before. Ashley Stephens will serve as town planner beginning on Aug. 1, and Steve Prattson will serve as building official beginning on Aug. 8. The Town Council unanimously approved both during their meeting on Tuesday.
VERNON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, CT
Vernon, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Journal Inquirer

Residents speak out in support of replacing Horowitz Pool

VERNON — A group of residents spoke out at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting in favor of replacing the aging Horowitz Pool at Henry Park, saying that it is an asset to the community. RESIDENTS SPEAK OUT ABOUT POOL. WHAT: A group of residents spoke during the Citizen’s Forum...
Journal Inquirer

Suffield selectmen OK plan to buy open space

SUFFIELD — The Board of Selectmen gave its approval Wednesday to a plan to purchase 27.5 acres of open space between East Street North and North Main Street. By a vote of 3 to 1, the selectmen approved spending $210,000 to purchase the land from the state Department of Transportation.
SUFFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Enfield waives fees for pool

ENFIELD — Fees have been waived for residents during open weekend open swims at the Annex pool on 124 N. Maple St. The Town Council recently decided to waive the 50 cents for children and $1.50 for adults, given the heat wave and closure of the Lamagna pool in Thompsonville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Authority#Air Conditioning#Mayor#Politics Local#Vernon Council#The Town Council
Bristol Press

Bristol Water and Sewer Department is operating with reservoirs at 95%

BRISTOL – With the governor’s declaration that Connecticut is under level two drought conditions, the Bristol Water and Sewer Department is operating with reservoirs at 95% of full capacity and doesn’t anticipate mandatory water restrictions being placed on municipal water usage at this point. According to Bristol...
Register Citizen

How Vernon plans to use $19,000 in ‘nips’ liquor bottle fees

VERNON — Vernon is using state funds from “nips” bottle deposits to pay for pickup of the one-shot liquor bottles and other litter in a partnership with local nonprofit groups that serve disabled people. The sale of 37.6 million nips in Connecticut between October and April netted...
VERNON, CT
WTNH

CTPL reminds residents to apply for the leave act

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority (CTPL) reminded residents on Thursday that the state’s paid leave act supports individuals bonding with a new family member, through birth kinship, adoption or foster care. Workers may also be eligible to receive income replacement benefits for absences associated...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Register Citizen

Hillcrest Avenue reopens after standoff with West Hartford police

WEST HARTFORD — Hillcrest Avenue has reopened after police resolved a standoff with a resident. Police were called to Hillcrest Avenue around 2:40 p.m. for “a report of possible projectiles entering an apartment and causing wall damage,” Assistant Chief Lawrence Tarra said in a news release. No injuries were reported.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
chainstoreage.com

Ames’s old headquarters site will become a mixed-use property

More than 15 years after Ames Department Stores and its well-known CEO Joe Ettore closed shop and exited their Connecticut headquarters, the building will finally be torn down. The site on the Silas Deane highway, less than 10 miles from Hartford, has been purchased by Hamden, Conn.-based Belfonti Companies, which...
Journal Inquirer

Fire in Vernon damages residence

VERNON — A fire on Friday afternoon damaged one single-family residence, but caused no injuries, fire officials said. The fire occurred on Friday afternoon around 4:50 p.m. at 4 Green Road, Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra said.
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: Sage-Allen Department Store, Hartford CT

This video is about the various buildings of Sage-Allen department store in Hartford, Connecticut. It first opened in 1889 at the corner of Main and Pratt Streets in a building previously occupied by the older dry goods store of Talcott & Post. In 1898, Sage-Allen erected its own building across the street, right next door to a building opened in 1894 by R. Ballerstein’s millinery store. Major expansions or alterations to Sage-Allen were opened in 1905, 1911, 1917, 1929 and 1967. The Hartford store closed in 1990.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Officials Warn of Woman Claiming to Be Nurse Visiting Homes in Bloomfield

Bloomfield officials are warning residents to be cautious because a woman identifying herself as a nurse is falsely entering elderly residents' homes. Town officials said the woman has been knocking on elderly residents' doors saying she's a nurse performing wellness checks and asks if she can come inside. Officials said...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
298
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy