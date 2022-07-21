Vernon council removes Housing Authority commissioner

VERNON — The Town Council voted Tuesday to remove Housing Authority Commissioner Karen J. Roy-Guglielmi from her position for inefficiency, with council members Teri Lynn Rogers and Ariana Nieves-Matias abstaining, and member Ann Letendre absent.

WHAT: At Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, the council voted to remove Housing Authority Commissioner Karen J. Roy-Guglielmi from her position for inefficiency.

WHY: The mayor’s office has been receiving countless complaints from tenants, including complaints regarding mold, broken air conditioning, insect infestations, and more. Town officials also say many tenants were scared to speak out in fear of retribution.