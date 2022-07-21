Steph Curry and Megan Rapinoe call for Brittney Griner's release from Russian detainment at the ESPYS: 'She's one of us'

Steph Curry and Megan Rapinoe both used their time on stage at the ESPYs to shed light on Brittney Griner's detainment. Getty Images

Steph Curry and Megan Rapinoe called for Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention at the ESPYs.

Curry urged "the entire global sports community to continue to stay energized on her behalf."

Rapinoe said Griner "deserves to be free" and said "we're doing every single thing" to get her home.

Steph Curry, Megan Rapinoe, and other star athletes used their platform at Wednesday night's ESPY Awards to call for Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention.

"There are a lot of people working hard right now to secure Brittney's release, but as we hope for the best, we urge the entire global sports community to continue to stay energized on her behalf,'' Curry said as he took the stage wearing Griner's Phoenix Mercury jersey.

"Because Brittney isn't just on the Phoenix Mercury, she isn't just a member of her team in Russia, she isn't just an Olympian," the Golden State Warriors star added. "She's one of us, the team of athletes in this room tonight and all over the world. A team that has nothing to do with politics or global conflict."

Griner stands in a cage at a court room prior to a mid-July hearing outside Moscow. Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press

Flanked by WNBA superstars Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike, Curry — who was announcing that the WNBA was recognized as the Sports Humanitarian League of the year — said he was "thrilled" to have the WNBA stars there at the awards. Still, he made sure to recognize that one of the league's most prominent stars was missing.

"We also need to acknowledge who isn't here," Curry said. "Her name is right here on this jersey."

"It's been 153 nights now that BG has been wrongfully detained thousands of miles away from home, away from her family, away from her friends, away from her team,'' Diggins-Smith, Griner's Phoenix Mercury teammate, added. "All throughout that time, we've kept her in our thoughts and in our hearts, even though we know that ain't nearly enough to bring her home, y'all."

Griner (left) high-fives Phoenix Mercury teammate Skylar Diggins-Smith. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Griner has been detained in a Russian prison since February 17, when she was arrested at a Moscow airport after officials alleged to have found hashish oil and vape cartridges in her luggage. She has since pleaded guilty to the charges against her and faces up to 10 years in prison. Her trial — which legal experts and hostage negotiators told Insider is a "show trial" with a "predetermined" outcome — has been underway since early July.

Later in the night, US Women's National Team star Rapinoe echoed similar sentiments to those of Curry and the WNBA stars while accepting her ESPY award for Best Play.

"I think for me, the most striking thing is that BG is not here," Rapinoe said after acknowledging "the importance of sports" and how much the sports world can get done with their "collective power."

Rapinoe. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

"BG deserves to be free," Rapinoe said to an applauding audience. "She's being held as a political prisoner. We're probably not going to get her out tonight ... but tomorrow, and the next week, and the next day ... every time we see BG's face ... every time we say her name ... it puts pressure on everybody, it puts pressure on the administration, it puts pressure on Russia, it puts pressure on Putin, it puts pressure on everyone."

Rapinoe continued: "It lets BG know, also, above everything, that we love her and that we miss her and that we're thinking about her all the time, and we're doing every single thing that we can to get her out because that's honestly the most important thing."

The Biden administration has said it is working hard to get Griner home and has been in touch with the Russian government to try to help facilitate the two-time Olympic gold medalist's release. The President has written a letter to Griner and, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, has spoken to her wife, Cherelle, on the phone.

Just this week, Biden issued an executive order on "bolstering efforts to bring hostages and wrongfully detained United States nationals home."

Sources have repeatedly told Insider that Griner's best chance of returning stateside anytime soon involves a prisoner exchange with Russia. Several experts explained that an unorthodox two-for-one swap involving another detainee, Paul Whelan, for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout could be the key to Griner's freedom.

Griner is led to a hearing in a Russian court. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

As Griner's fight wages half a world away, the WNBA is in the middle of its 2022 season. Earlier this month, 22 of the league's top players traveled to Chicago for this year's All-Star Game.

The superstars vowed to use every tool at their disposal to urge the Biden administration to act — including wearing Griner's name and number on their jerseys during the All-Star Game.

Players from both teams wear Griner's name and number on their WNBA All-Star jerseys. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

"And at the end of the day, we are going to do whatever we can to amplify the platform that we have to make sure that everyone is doing what they need to do to make sure that she gets home safely," Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson said. "It's hard. It's hard for all of us. It's not easy.

"Not a day goes by that I'm not thinking about Brittney Griner," she added.