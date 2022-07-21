Study Examines Scope Of Sex Trafficking In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A first-of-its-kind study in California is focusing on the scope of sex trafficking, specifically in Sacramento.

Researchers say they found over 13,000 sex trafficking victims in the county between 2015 and 2020 –the majority of them were women around the age of 20.

They estimate that for every person they identified, there are 11 others who aren’t getting the help they need.

“This is happening where we live, where we shop, where we work,” said Vice Mayor Eric Guerra. “In understanding problems we face, we can increase the capacity of our organizations to respond appropriately to the crisis.”

The state legislature provided $1.5 million for the study.