New postal stamp features Mallows Bay shipwreck photo taken by Maryland resident

A Maryland photographer's work is being featured in a new series of United States Postal Service Forever stamps.

Back in August 2016 Edgewater based photographer, Peter Turcik, was kayaking in Mallows Bay when he came upon an old shipwreck known as the “ghost fleet.”

He was able to get out a camera and snap the perfect photo.

Four years later the United States Postal Service approached Turcik about using the photo in a collection of 16 postal stamps, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Marine Sanctuaries.

The series showcases the diverse wildlife and underwater ecosystems found within the 63,000 square miles that make up the National Marine Sanctuary System.

August 5 is when the new stamps are expected to be available. By that time, the cost will have increased two cents .

