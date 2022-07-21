ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brawl breaks out in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday [VIDEO]

By Alex Galbraith
orlandoweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brawl broke out inside Walt Disney World this week, as two families took turns exchanging blows in front of Peter Pan's Flight. Video of the fight rapidly spread on social media, it shows an ongoing fight between two families. One group is wearing matching outfits...

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 89

Renegade
2d ago

Uncivilized fighting!!!???, what possible reason for people to be acting that way in public for the whole world to see. Should be ashamed of themselves.

2d ago

Isn't this the second brawl within the Disney park in recent months?!!! Disney has become your typical town amusement park just larger and much more expense! Now offering Fast Fist instead of Fast Pass? 😆What a magical experience for all to see!

william piriczky
2d ago

I don’t doubt this happens, I want to hit people when I drop $1k to stand in line all day and am forced to eat fair foods and $5 waters

