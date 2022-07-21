ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Covington's Carroll Chimes Bell Tower will get some TLC thanks to grant funds

By Felicia Jordan
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4CeX_0gngZeCd00

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington's iconic bell tower, located in Goebel Park, will soon get some much-needed repairs thanks to federal grant funds from the Community Development Block Grant program.

The bell tower has been an iconic location in Covington since it was completed in 1979. The German-style tower, featuring Gothic architecture, is in need of exterior work and structural repairs.

Work is scheduled to begin in August and will include an extensive list of repairs, including installing new copper gutters, repairing woodwork and fixing cracked mortar joints. After all the repairs are complete, the tower will be pressure washed and waterproofed to help it weather storms for more decades to come.

A future phase of repairs will tackle fixes to the chimes, puppets, glockenspiel and other internal parts. A historic draw of the tower is a set of mechanical figures that enter the balcony at the tower's base when the tower chimes at the top of the hour between April and October. The figures act out the story of the Pied Piper of Hamelin, which has earned it the local nickname "the Pied Piper Tower."

"As you might be able to hear right now, there's some music playing, but when this clock tower was originally built back in 1979, there's puppets that came out, there was the glockenspiel, a whole animation show and more of the chimes were working, so to get all of the internal automations and things to work, it's a substantial investment," said Brandon Holmes, neighborhood services director of Covington.

The tower's true name is the Carroll Chimes Bell Tower, named after former Kentucky governor Julian Carroll. The tower stands 100 feet tall and boasts a 43-bell carillon set into the Gothic clock.

Bill Matteoli, assistant project manager with Covington's Public Works Department said when the repairs are all complete, the bell tower won't look much different than it does today but it will be in better condition and better set to last into the future.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Hilltop buys Newport property for $2.75 million

A desirable parcel of land with development potential in Newport sold earlier this year to one of the oldest companies in the region. Hilltop Basic Resources purchased a 17.23-acre plot of land located at 910 Lowell St., which sold for $2.75 million on April 5. The property sits alongside the Licking River in northwestern Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Covington, KY
Government
City
Covington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Fox 19

Multiple Tri-State counties considered high risk for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Within the last 24 hours, several Tri-State communities have upgraded to the highest COVID-19 risk level. Four southwest Ohio counties, Butler, Warren, Clermont and Hamilton, are now at the high risk level. In northern Kentucky, Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant counties are also on high alert. “We’re...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Pinball Garage doubles its size with expansion

The arcade-bar-restaurant added 30 more games and a dining area with expansion. In typical Brad Baker fashion, he attributes the success of Pinball Garage to others who help him run the North Third Street establishment. From his business partners to his son Bradley Baker, the general manager, to friends and...
HAMILTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Carroll
linknky.com

Florence church awarded grant for bike repair station

Florence Christian Church will be able to provide a bike repair station in the church parking lot, thanks to a grant from Kentucky AARP. The $2,730 grant will be used to provide a bicycle rack and bicycle repair station in the church parking lot for use by food pantry guests, users of the church’s Fresh Start Shower Ministry, and all Florence residents, according to an announcement from the church.
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Masks Are Again Recommended in Much of the TriState

The Hamilton County Health Department is now recommending that people wear a well fitting mark indoors in public, on public transportation and in crowded outdoor areas regardless of vaccination status. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified Hamilton County as having a high Covid 19 community spread. Nine other local counties are now in the orange as well. Clermont, Butler, Warren, Brown and Adams County in southwest Ohio and Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant Counties in Northern Kentucky.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tlc#The Tower#The Bell#Public Works Department#Urban Construction#Carroll Chimes Bell Tower#German#The Pied Piper Of Hamelin
WLWT 5

Hundreds of Newport apartment complex residents told to move out

NEWPORT, Ky. — Hundreds of residents in a Newport apartment complex have been given a notice to move out after a local company recently bought the property. Many Victoria Square apartment residents only have until Sept. 30 to leave. “I’m just afraid. I’m so terrified, I don’t know what...
NEWPORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Holtman's Donut Shop to close OTR location Sunday

CINCINNATI — Holtman's Donuts Shop to close Over-the-Rhine location after being open for nine years the business announced in a Facebook post on Friday. "Our family and team want to thank everyone for 9 years of wonderful business, fun, and opportunity to serve the incredible community of Over-the-Rhine," the shop wrote. "We have made irreplaceable memories and connections along the way."
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

10 Tri-State counties, including Hamilton, now at high levels of COVID-19 community spread

CINCINNATI — Ten Tri-State counties now have a high level of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Hamilton, Butler, Warren, Clermont, Brown and Adams counties in Ohio are all in the "orange" on Thursday's COVID-19 community levels map. Only Clinton and Highland counties remain at "yellow," representing medium community levels.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
thingstodopost.org

6 hotels in Middletown: Best hotel deals for 2023

Discover the best hotels in Middletown, Butler County, Ohio including Drury Inn & Suites Middletown Franklin, Hampton Inn Middletown, Comfort Inn & Suites, Fairfield Inn Middletown Monroe, Super 8 by Wyndham Franklin/Middletown Area, Hampton Inn Middletown. 1. Drury Inn & Suites Middletown Franklin. 3320 Village Dr, Middletown, OH 45005-5602 1...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy