Boothbay, ME

School charter, BEC update dominate CSD joint meeting

By JOSEPH CHARPENTIER
boothbayregister.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoothbay-Boothbay Harbor Community School District committee and board of trustees informally agreed to possible, significant charter changes in a July 19 workshop. Select boards from both towns have been focusing primarily on changing public budget votes from town-hall style meetings to referendums. School district changes involving agreements between two or more...

www.boothbayregister.com

boothbayregister.com

Community invited to participate in shellfish discussion at Darling Marine Center

Interested community members are invited to join researchers and local students at the University of Maine Darling Marine Center for a conversation about emerging results of an ongoing community science program in the Damariscotta River estuary. Building on several years of collaboration between the University, shellfish harvesters and Lincoln Academy,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
boothbayregister.com

Selectmen hear more concerns about Sawyer Pond

More residents urged Southport selectmen to crack down on gatherings at Sawyer Pond. Last week, Penny Theall and her niece Connie Martin complained about congested parking, unsanitary conditions and a group possibly living on the beach. This prompted seasonal residents David and Diane Freed of Newburyport, Massachusetts to echo those complaints.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Nursing care developers share plan for new Damariscotta facility

Developers of state-of-the art nursing care facilities submitted a letter to the town of Damariscotta planning board on Monday, sharing their desire to build a 102-bed facility in Damariscotta. The facility, named Clippership Landing, will be located on Piper Mill Road. Residents from Cove’s Edge Nursing and Skilled Rehabilitation on...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
amjamboafrica.com

Governor Mills Announces $1.6M Grant Program to Expand Medical Provider Training in Rural Maine

The initiative offers funding to support the expansion or development of new medical residency programs in underserved areas for new physicians. It also will support clinical training opportunities for students enrolled in an accredited healthcare profession educational or training program, including but not limited to nursing (RN, LPN, APRN), Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), behavioral health (LCSW, LADC) professionals, pharmacists, physical therapists, physicians, physician assistants, emergency medical services, (AEMT, Paramedic), and dentistry. The funding incentivizes the expansion of clinical sites by providing direct funding to pay qualified clinical supervisors and by providing other supports such as housing for students while they complete their clinical rotations. The Expansion of Rural Clinical Preceptorships and Rural Graduate Medical Education Program awards grants of up to $650,000 for proposals to attract and support clinical supervisors, known as preceptors, in rural practices and up to $950,000 to support new or expanded graduate medical education programs. This helps fill an important gap: Maine ranks among the lowest states in terms of graduate medical education opportunities.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Watch Tourists Mispronounce the Names of Maine Towns

Did you know that 15.6 MILLION people visited Maine in 2021? Pretty wicked impressive since there are only about a million of us who live here. Now out of that 15.6 million, how many of these people "from away" could properly pronounce the names of some of our most treasured and cherished towns? We think that number is LOW.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Books In Boothbay author stories, unbound

The 18th Books in Boothbay July 9 featured 40 authors of every genre – history, mystery, healing/self help, poetry, adventure, children’s literature, non-fiction, music – it’s a reader’s candy store! The event was held at Boothbay Railway Village in the old Town Hall. This year’s...
BOOTHBAY, ME
maine.gov

Maine DHHS Announces Opening of New Biddeford Office

AUGUSTA—The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced today that it has opened a new office in Biddeford. Located at 457 Alfred Street in the former Journal Tribune building, the office opened to the public on Monday, July 18. This office, which replaces a previous temporary location in Biddeford, provides in-person services to residents of eastern York County and southern Cumberland County and complements the Sanford DHHS Office.
BIDDEFORD, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

These New Hampshire Restaurants Are Known for a Single Menu Item

I just realized that 99% of the content I put out into the world is food-related. What can I say? BIG FAN OF SOLIDS OVER HERE! There are very few foods that I won't try at least once! I feel extremely fortunate to live in a city (Portsmouth, NH) that caters to food enthusiasts and adventurous foodies like myself! So many different cuisines are available at our fingertips; Vietnamese, Japanese, Nepalese, you name it!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
penbaypilot.com

DEP issues air quality alert for Sunday along Maine coast

Ground-level ozone concentrations will be climbing in Maine late Saturday evening, dropping off overnight then building up again on Sunday along the coast of Maine from Kittery through Acadia National Park and are expected to reach unhealthy levels on Sunday, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Ozone levels...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

July 23 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Tuesday, July 26: Maine’s Golden Road

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we explore Maine’s ‘Golden Road’ - the private road built originally to support paper companies; today a draw for people looking to get away from it all. We visit a “boom house” turned museum, meet locals who worked the timber drives along the Penobscot River, check out a company rescuing heritage timber from the bottom of a lake, and stop by the New England Outdoor Center (where, yes – we find a restaurant!).
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine diverts $20M for climate change adaptation

(The Center Square) – Maine cities and towns are getting another tranche of federal money from the state to help harden their infrastructure against the impact of climate change. The state Department of Transportation this week awarded more than $20 million in grants to 13 communities across the state...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Farmers’ Market

Boothbay Town Manager Dan Bryer took time out from his job to walk across the street from the town office to Boothbay Common to buy a pint of blueberries and a half dozen cucumbers on Thursday, July 21 at Boothbay Farmers’ Market. “I had a limit on how much...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor tax hike surprises some property owners

Boothbay Harbor recently mailed notices to property owners giving the “full market value” of their property as of April 1. Included in the notice was the 2022-23 property tax assessment which for some increased as much as 60% over last year’s tax. According to the notices, a...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Organ concert at All Saints July 30

All Saints by-the-Sea is pleased to present an organ recital by Henry Lowe at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Mr. Lowe is a world renown organist having performed at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, Notre Dame in Paris and venues in Germany and the Netherlands. During his long career as a church musician, he has served parishes in Baltimore, New York City, Hamilton, Massachusetts and Cincinnati, Ohio. Recently, Mr. Lowe was featured in the summer concert series at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston, Maine. He is a member of the American Guild of Organists where he has been a presenter for conventions, workshops and recitals. He and his wife Leigh, an accomplished artist, are summer residents of Walpole, Maine.
BOOTHBAY, ME

