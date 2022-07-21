ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

$37M spent at Bristol Casino in 1st week

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iKJF_0gngZ3p700

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — An update from Gaming Compliance on Wednesday revealed that gamblers spent more than $37 million at Bristol Casino from July 5-14.

Johnson City manager on police conduct review: ‘We take this very, very seriously’

The Hard Rock chain welcomed the public into its 30,000-square-foot facility for the first time on July 8 . The first nine days — including soft opening events — saw $34,577,021 spent at slot machines and another $2,937,950 played on tables.

High rollers won $31,229,061 from the slots and $2,541,865 from table games, according to the report. The casino’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) racked up at $3,744,044 — taxed at 18%.

Before Bristol Casino allowed the public a go on the floor, the establishment hosted two soft openings and donated all gaming proceeds from those events to the United Way of Bristol.

It remains open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Downtown Bristol hotel project remains at standstill

BRISTOL, Tenn--It has been almost two years since the Holiday Inn hotel in downtown Bristol partially collapsed. Twisted steel and concrete are all that remains while the insurance company and the developer of the project are battling in court to determine who is at fault and who will pay. Two...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Hard Rock hiring food, beverage workers at Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock International announced Thursday that the temporary Bristol Casino is in search of food and beverage workers. Casino officials will host a hiring event at its location off Gate City Highway on Monday, July 25 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Applicants should apply before the event by clicking here.
BRISTOL, VA
livability.com

Bristol TN a Small Town With Big Dreams — and a Plan

Small community offers world-class assets like ultra-fast internet, solid infrastructure and unlimited outdoor recreation. Sponsored by: Bristol Tennessee Essential Services. If you want the best of both worlds — small-town charm and unlimited outdoor recreation combined with big-city cultural and economic opportunities — Bristol, TN, has a message for you.
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, VA
Lifestyle
City
Bristol, VA
Johnson City, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Bristol, VA
Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
cardinalnews.org

Wagers at Bristol casino top $37 million in first week; more . . .

Here are some of the top stories from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Covington city council transfers financial authority after treasurer charged with crimes. — The Roanoke Times. Appeals court orders bond be set for former Roanoke city councilman Robert Jeffrey. — The Roanoke Times. Franklin...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

2022 East Tennessee Summer Swim League concludes in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Throughout the summer, swimmers in the Tri-Cities area have been competing for a shot to win an East Tennessee Summer Swim League championship. On Saturday, more than 335 participants representing six area teams got that chance at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. In 2021, the Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee earned […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

1st Curt’s Ace Hardware store opens in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL (WJHL) — The first of Food City’s newest venture opened its doors Wednesday morning at 1247 Old Euclid Center. Curt’s Ace Hardware will offer supplies such as screws, batteries, wiring and more. “It’s new for us,” Kyle Geffers, the store manager of the Bristol location, told Daytime Tri-Cities during a sit-down interview earlier in […]
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Five Tri-Cities school districts urge families to complete federal meals benefits applications

BLOUNTVILLE — When school in Tennessee and across the nation starts, free lunches for all students and some free breakfasts will have ended. So the five public school districts in Sullivan and Washington counties, including Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, are joining forces to encourage all families to complete the federal meal benefits application that helps qualify students for free or reduced prices on school lunches.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Machine#Bristol Casino#Gaming Compliance#Agr#The United Way Of Bristol#Nexstar Media Inc
Johnson City Press

FedEx Ground opening huge distribution center near Bristol in 2023

BRISTOL, Va. — FedEx Ground is planning to open a 251,000-square-foot distribution center on Bonham Road in the Exit 7 area, just outside the Bristol city limits in Washington County. The company is entering into a lease agreement for a new distribution station, said Dave Hill, media relations for...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Organizers announce Washington County, VA fair lineup

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County Fair officials revealed the 2022 entertainment lineup to take the stage during the 72nd annual event. The fair, themed “Home Grown Fun: Celebrating the Bounty of Washington County,” will kick off on Monday, Sept. 12 and run through Saturday, Sept. 17. News Channel 11 compiled a list of performances […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Elizabethton-Carter County animal shelter expands

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday’s ribbon cutting marks the end of an expansion years in the making for the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter. The community celebrated newly-enclosed outdoor kennels with full heating and cooling. “It’s so much more comfortable,” Animal Shelter Director Shannon Posada said. “It’s so much more like a home environment to […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
WJHL

TN Comptroller releases details of Mountain City recorder investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee financial investigators outlined their case against two municipal employees of Mountain City, Tenn. on Thursday. An investigation released by Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower alleges Mountain City recorder Sheila Shaw attempted to cover up thefts by one of her former employees. As detailed in a press release […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Residents express concern after Eastman incident

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a power failure caused a purple plume of iodine and methyl iodide to rise over Eastman Chemical Company on Friday, some Kingsport residents say the company needs to do a better job of letting people know what’s going on during failures like this. Some live in the neighborhood where debris […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Eastman: Both iodine and methyl iodide released after outage

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eastman Chemical Company on Friday morning confirmed a power outage at the manufacturing site at 10:58 a.m. Viewers began to flood News Channel 11’s phone and inbox with calls and messages raising concerns surrounding a purple vapor that appeared to be rising from the Eastman facility. Over an hour later at […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

LIST: Weekend events in Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Storm Team 11 predicts a sunny and scorching-hot weekend. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events to enjoy with the entire family. Saturday, July 23 What: Lynyrd Skynyrd at Fun FestWhere: J. Fred Johnson Stadium on the Cardinal Glass Industries StageWhen: 7 p.m.More: For tickets, click here. What: Summer Supper on Spring […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

WJHL

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy