Two dead, one injured following family dispute in Modesto

By Jacque Porter
 3 days ago

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman are dead and a third person sustained life-threatening injuries following a family dispute in Modesto early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to a report of someone shot just after 5 a.m. initially believed that a family member had barricaded themselves inside a residence on Inyo Avenue. SWAT and negotiations teams also responded to the scene and nearby homes were evacuated.

Upon entering the house, authorities discovered two bodies.

According to the sheriff’s office, an elderly Hispanic woman and a 41-year-old died at the scene. The 41-year-old was identified as Jason Flores.

The third person was taken to a hospital after being found at the scene. He was identified as a 46-year-old man.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, but they believe there is no threat to the public.

According to deputies, it appears the three lived at the home and were family members.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

