Shreveport, LA

Martial Arts Students Compete in LA Governor Games

By Submitted by Tina Roddy
 3 days ago

July 21, 2022 - In June 2022 Students from Self Defense America went to Shreveport, LA to compete in the LA Governor Games. The events for this tournament were Forms (pre arranged fight in all directions), Sparring, Chambara (padded sword fighting), Weapon Forms, and Grappling.

