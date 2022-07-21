ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer basketball league playoffs: Big school championship game will be a battle of the unbeatens

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 3 days ago
The Parkland boys basketball team poses with its gold medals after beating Pocono Mountain West 58-33 Saturday night for the District 11 6A title at Easton Area Middle School. Keith Groller/The Morning Call/TNS

Parkland and Muhlenberg Township both won semifinal round playoff games Wednesday night and will meet for the Lehigh Valley Boys High School Summer Basketball League big school championship game on Thursday night at Whitehall High School.

It’ll be a battle of the unbeatens since the Trojans and Muhls are both 14-0.

The Parkland-Muhlenberg Township game is set for a 7 p.m. start and will follow the small school title game between Northwestern Lehigh and Saucon Valley which is set for a 6 p.m. tip. The Tigers are 12-1 and the Panthers are 10-3.

Parkland is the defending Eastern Pennsylvania Conference and District 11 6A champions. Muhlenberg Township is coming off a 16-7 season. The Muhls lost to Cedar Cliff 55-54 on two late free throws in the first round of the District 3 6A tournament.

Muhlenberg Township lost to Allentown Central Catholic 34-29 in last month’s Cedar Beach Basketball Showcase tournament. Parkland also participated in the same tournament, but had a roster filled with JV players since it was participating in a Philly Live! event at the same time.

Here are the scores from Wednesday night, courtesy of league co-director John Hrebik:

Big School semifinals

#1 seed Parkland 60, #6 Reading 49 ... Joey Gerbasio 22.

#2 Muhlenberg Township 59, #5 Executive Education 52 ... Luis Valentin 19.

#Highschoolsports#Sports
